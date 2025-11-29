Tarot Horoscope 30 November 2025 for All 12 Signs

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 30 November 2025: How will Sunday, 30 November 2025, be for you? According to Tarot card calculations, today is Dashami Tithi until 09:29 PM, after which Ekadashi will begin. The Moon will transit in Pisces, influenced by the Revati Nakshatra. On this special day, Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma is revealing which zodiac signs will be blessed by Goddess Lakshmi and who will achieve success in their endeavours. What do the Tarot cards indicate for all 12 zodiac signs – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, or Cancer? If you wish to undertake any auspicious task, avoid Rahukaal (04:04 PM to 05:23 PM). Let's find out what the Tarot cards have in store for your love life, career, health, and financial well-being.
Tarot card calculations suggest that individuals of the Aries zodiac sign engaged in online marketing analysis or data analysis will immediately reap the rewards of their hard work. Today, with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, all your efforts concerning financial matters will be successful.
Tarot card calculations indicate that individuals of the Taurus zodiac sign will be successful in presenting their views confidently today. Your enthusiasm and self-assurance will compel others to agree with you. You will come forward to help your rivals. Financial gains may be slightly less than expected.
Tarot card calculations suggest that individuals of the Gemini zodiac sign should refrain from reacting to trivial matters today. It will be a profitable day if you shift your focus from others to yourself. Neglecting health-related issues might lead to incomplete important tasks. Earnings will be good, but expenses will remain uncontrolled.
Tarot card calculations indicate that individuals of the Cancer zodiac sign will spend the entire day engaged in financial planning. You will attempt to explore new avenues of investment to curb rising expenses. Work related to foreign countries will progress. It is better to postpone essential travel during the pandemic. Goddess Lakshmi's grace will be upon you, making it an excellent day for earnings.
Tarot card calculations suggest that individuals of the Leo zodiac sign will experience an expansion of their network. You will actively participate in social upliftment activities, and luck will be entirely supportive in matters of earning. The fulfilment of a long-held desire is also possible. Today, with Goddess Lakshmi's blessings, your earnings will be prosperous.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the day will be very auspicious for individuals of the Virgo zodiac sign, with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Your calculative nature will be helpful in making long-term decisions related to the future. The time is favourable for financial matters; your work will prove to be a source of income.
Tarot card calculations suggest that individuals of the Libra zodiac sign should avoid getting into arguments with elders today. Instead of insisting on proving yourself right, it is better to ignore things to avoid unnecessary stress.
Tarot card calculations indicate that individuals of the Scorpio zodiac sign will try to find shortcuts to earn more with less effort today. Your mind will work very fast. Channel your energy into positive activities. The day is also favourable for receiving ancestral property.
Tarot card calculations suggest that today is an opportune time for individuals of the Sagittarius zodiac sign to start new ventures. To avoid any future stress, thoroughly read all documents related to partnership deals. Senior officials will be supportive. Financial transactions will be profitable.
Tarot card calculations indicate that individuals of the Capricorn zodiac sign will adopt a very logical approach to defeat their enemies today. Instead of engaging in direct confrontation, you will try to control situations strategically. The day will be very good financially. Luck is on your side today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that individuals of the Aquarius zodiac sign will work on the implementation of their plans today. The creation of new products is possible. Mental strength will increase. You will find solutions to every problem using a logical approach. The day will be favourable financially.
Tarot card calculations indicate that individuals of the Pisces zodiac sign will be proactive in resolving property-related matters today. Investment of money in the purchase of land and property is possible. You will analyse all aspects before making future-related decisions. The financial situation will remain strong. Expenses will be controlled.
