Today’s Horoscope, October 21, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 21 October 2025: Today is going to be a very special day as an extremely rare and powerful "Mahalaxmi Rajyoga" is forming on October 21, which is a symbol of wealth, good fortune, and success. Due to the conjunction of Mars and Moon in Libra, Mother Lakshmi's special grace will shower. Know what is written in your horoscope today, which zodiac sign is blessed with good fortune, and who needs to be cautious.