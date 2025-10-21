Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, October 21, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know what special things today has brought for you. How fortune, wealth, and success will shower upon the 12 zodiac signs due to the influence of Mahalakshmi Rajyoga. Read today's horoscope from Aries to Pisces.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 21 October 2025: Today is going to be a very special day as an extremely rare and powerful "Mahalaxmi Rajyoga" is forming on October 21, which is a symbol of wealth, good fortune, and success. Due to the conjunction of Mars and Moon in Libra, Mother Lakshmi's special grace will shower. Know what is written in your horoscope today, which zodiac sign is blessed with good fortune, and who needs to be cautious.

Tuesday, October 21 Daily Horoscope

Today's Aries Horoscope

You will feel excited and cheerful meeting relatives. There are chances of a religious journey. Plans for a new business can be made with old friends. You will receive auspicious news from your in-laws' side.
Lucky Colour – Green Colour
Lucky Number – 9

Today's Taurus Horoscope

You will benefit from the mistakes of others. Coordination with senior officials will improve. You will spend time with enthusiasm and joy in family life. You will have to take care of the health of the elders.
Lucky Colour – Cream Colour
Lucky Number – 5

Today's Gemini Horoscope

You may participate in events related to art and literature. Meeting new people can lead to new relationships. It is the right time to present your point of view to senior officials with full confidence.
Lucky Colour – Golden Colour
Lucky Number – 6

Today's Cancer Horoscope

You may feel stressed about completing a special task quickly. Invest new money with caution. You may have to take on some special responsibilities in family life. You should avoid making family disagreements public.
Lucky Colour – Peach Colour
Lucky Number – 4

Today's Leo Horoscope

You will have to plan events while respecting everyone's feelings. You will get opportunities to lead. There might be some health issues for the elders. Spiritual activities will provide energy.
Lucky Colour – Orange Colour
Lucky Number – 2

Today's Virgo Horoscope

You need to speak at the right moment. Avoid using harsh words. There are chances of financial progress. Make the best use of opportunities. Your spouse's opinion will be important. There are chances of a change in location. Changes will occur in the old system.
Lucky Colour – Dark Blue
Lucky Number – 8

Today's Libra Horoscope

You will need to focus on improving your work efficiency. You will have to take senior officials into confidence. There might be some bitterness in family life. Humility in behaviour and sweetness in speech will help you avoid problems.
Lucky Colour – Grey Colour
Lucky Number – 1

Today's Scorpio Horoscope

There will be variety in activities. You will get opportunities to engage in different types of work. You will learn new things, but it will be difficult to give time to emotional relationships. Take care of your health during travel and transit.
Lucky Colour – Pink Colour
Lucky Number – 2

Today's Sagittarius Horoscope

It can be a stress-free and relaxed day. You will experience mental satisfaction by connecting with social gatherings and religious events. You should avoid showing off. You may have to make slight changes to partnership plans.
Lucky Colour – Golden Colour
Lucky Number – 3

Today's Capricorn Horoscope

Meeting experienced people will be helpful in planning future activities. Guests' arrivals will keep you busy. There are chances of resolving disputes in partnership businesses.
Lucky Colour – Light Blue
Lucky Number – 7

Today's Aquarius Horoscope

There is a possibility of spending extra money on arrangements for comfort and convenience. You will feel emotionally fulfilled. You will work on plans to establish new systems.
Lucky Colour – Light Green
Lucky Number – 6

Today's Pisces Horoscope

You should avoid getting entangled in arguments with your spouse regarding rights. Business complications will gradually resolve. Discussions on old financial transactions will be positive. You may receive support from friends.
Lucky Colour – Purple Colour
Lucky Number – 8

Today's Horoscope, October 21, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 10:34 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, October 21, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

