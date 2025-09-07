Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 7 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out who will receive fortune's favour and which signs should remain cautious.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: X)

Today's Horoscope, 7 September 2025: 7 September, a Sunday, brings special messages for all zodiac signs. Planetary movements may bring good results for some, while others may find the day challenging, requiring patience. Whether it's health, wealth, career advancement, or strengthening relationships, planetary positions impact every aspect. Let's explore the daily horoscope for all twelve signs, from Aries to Pisces, as per Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas, and see how your day will unfold.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is positive. You will enjoy your favourite food and be busy with recreational activities. You will make new acquaintances. Government work will be completed easily.

Taurus Horoscope Today

There will be a lot of laziness throughout the day. Try to get along with your father. You will have less interest in studies, but the time is favourable for legal matters.

Gemini Horoscope Today

The family atmosphere will be in your favour, but some pending work may suddenly get stuck. Those involved in politics will get opportunities for profit. Social interaction with new people will increase.

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will have a good time with friends. However, you may face criticism due to some of your habits. Improve yourself in time. There are chances of spending on vehicles and machinery.

Leo Horoscope Today

Instead of postponing important tasks, complete them on time. You will get happiness from children. The day will be spent in entertainment and travel. The situation will remain normal in legal matters.

Virgo Horoscope Today

It's time to change your routine. Ongoing disagreements at work could escalate. But with the help of friends, pending tasks will be completed. There is a possibility of increased income.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today, new means of employment and livelihood will be created. Your honour and respect in society will increase. Plans for an auspicious or celebratory event will be made. You may experience stomach problems, so be careful.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Keep important papers and documents safe. You may have to help friends financially. Work related to land and buildings will be completed easily.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

There is a possibility of a job change. Physical energy may be low, and your mind will be seeking peace. Relationships with siblings will strengthen, and married life will be pleasant.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

There are chances of changing houses. You may get your desired position in your job, which will increase your happiness. You will get full support from your spouse, but there may be distance in your relationship with your sisters.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Some people may be hurt by your behaviour, so it is necessary to change your nature. Your religious faith will increase. Your relationship with your father will be good. The situation will remain normal in legal matters.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Marriage discussions may be successful. New opportunities for employment or livelihood will arise. There are indications of foreign travel. There is also a possibility of a large expense.

Published on:

07 Sept 2025 10:10 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 7 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
