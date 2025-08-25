Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Today’s Horoscope, 25 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out whose luck will shine and who needs to be cautious.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: AI)

Today's Horoscope, 25 August 2025: Today, 25 August, brings auspicious signs for many zodiac signs, with potential improvements in jobs, business, transactions, family relationships, friendships, and health. However, some signs may face new challenges. If you're contemplating a major decision, furthering a relationship, or making an investment, this horoscope can guide you. Let's explore the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, as per Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries

Certain behavioural habits have caused distance from loved ones. Positive changes in your behaviour will improve relationships. Your financial situation will improve compared to before, and new contacts will prove beneficial.

Taurus

Relationships with family will be harmonious. You may feel attracted to someone in the workplace. Fortune will favour you. Self-confidence and enthusiasm will ensure success in all your endeavours.

Gemini

The time is auspicious for starting a new business. Ear-related problems may cause distress. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they can be detrimental. There's a possibility of a job change. Those involved in politics will achieve their desired goals.

Cancer

Pending financial matters are expected to be resolved. Those you helped may turn against you. Finding a desired job will bring happiness, although spending on luxuries may increase. Mental instability may persist.

Leo

Ideological differences will end, and you'll get a chance to share your heart's feelings with someone. New deals in business will be profitable. Pending tasks may take a little longer to complete. There are indications of expenses related to auspicious events.

Virgo

Make a fresh start in relationships by forgetting the past. Your progress may cause distress to your opponents. Those involved in politics will face opposition, but your hard work will pay off.

Libra

Your social circle and reputation will grow. You have a dilemma about something, causing stress. There's a low probability of getting back borrowed money on time. Friends will be supportive, and travel will be beneficial.

Scorpio

Your success at work will make colleagues envious. Delays in work may increase anxiety. Adopting new technology in business will be advantageous. Disputes with sisters are possible. Obstacles in the inflow of money will gradually disappear.

Sagittarius

You will spend time in a religious atmosphere. New sources of income will emerge. There will be concerns about your mother's health. Plans for an auspicious family event will be made. You will discuss an important issue with friends.

Capricorn

You will make every effort to complete pending tasks and plans. Health problems may cause stress, but there's no need to panic. Have faith in God; everything will work in your favour. You will receive support from your spouse.

Aquarius

Proceed cautiously when investing in new ventures. Disputes over old land and property issues may be postponed. Opponents will be defeated. New acquaintances can lead to fame. Opportunities for business expansion will arise.

Pisces

Seek advice from experienced people before starting a new task. Exercise caution in investment matters. Avoid being easily influenced by others and cultivate maturity. You may have to take a loan for your studies.

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

Rashifal

tula rashifal

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 10:36 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 25 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
