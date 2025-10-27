Tuesday Remedies: Five Special Ways to Please Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays

Lord Hanuman (Image: AI)
Tuesday Remedies: Tuesday is considered special for the worship and blessings of Lord Hanuman. Worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day not only brings mental peace but can also resolve life's difficulties. If you also wish to please Lord Hanuman on Tuesday and make your life happy, adopt these 5 special remedies.
Offering boondi prasad to Lord Hanuman on Tuesday makes him extremely pleased and he showers his grace upon his devotees. It is believed that performing this remedy for 5-6 consecutive Tuesdays not only increases wealth but also frees one from all kinds of life's afflictions.
Offering saffron sindoor to Lord Hanuman on Tuesday brings his special grace. Additionally, offering red fruits and flowers to Lord Hanuman brings happiness and prosperity in life.
Chanting the mantra "Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumay Namah" 108 times on Tuesday increases a person's strength and also liberates them from mental fears and worries.
Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman as well as the planet Mars. Donating on this day strengthens the position of the planet Mars. You can donate red flowers, red sandalwood, red clothes, almonds, and copper vessels on this day. This donation pleases Lord Hanuman and brings auspicious results in your life.
Worship Lord Hanuman with proper rituals on Tuesday and recite the Hanuman Chalisa while burning pure ghee during the puja. This remedy gradually resolves financial problems and brings prosperity in life.
