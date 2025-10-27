Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Tuesday Remedies: Five Special Ways to Please Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays

If you also want to please Lord Hanuman on Tuesday and make your life happy, then adopt these five special remedies.

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Lord Hanuman (Image: AI)

Tuesday Remedies: Tuesday is considered special for the worship and blessings of Lord Hanuman. Worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day not only brings mental peace but can also resolve life's difficulties. If you also wish to please Lord Hanuman on Tuesday and make your life happy, adopt these 5 special remedies.

Boondi Prasad

Offering boondi prasad to Lord Hanuman on Tuesday makes him extremely pleased and he showers his grace upon his devotees. It is believed that performing this remedy for 5-6 consecutive Tuesdays not only increases wealth but also frees one from all kinds of life's afflictions.

Adorn with Saffron Sindoor

Offering saffron sindoor to Lord Hanuman on Tuesday brings his special grace. Additionally, offering red fruits and flowers to Lord Hanuman brings happiness and prosperity in life.

Chant This Mantra 108 Times

Chanting the mantra "Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumay Namah" 108 times on Tuesday increases a person's strength and also liberates them from mental fears and worries.

Donate These Items

Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman as well as the planet Mars. Donating on this day strengthens the position of the planet Mars. You can donate red flowers, red sandalwood, red clothes, almonds, and copper vessels on this day. This donation pleases Lord Hanuman and brings auspicious results in your life.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Worship Lord Hanuman with proper rituals on Tuesday and recite the Hanuman Chalisa while burning pure ghee during the puja. This remedy gradually resolves financial problems and brings prosperity in life.

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 12:00 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tuesday Remedies: Five Special Ways to Please Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays

