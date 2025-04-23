Vastu Defects and Cancer Risk: Expert Weighs In

These irregular designs create an imbalance between positive and negative energy within the home, negatively impacting the health of its occupants. This can even lead to diseases like cancer. To avoid this, it is crucial to construct homes according to Vastu principles (Vastu Dosh Nivaran). Let’s explore the connection between Vastu doshas and cancer.

Closing This Corner of the House Can Negatively Impact the Lungs Vastu expert Neetika Sharma explains that the north-east direction of a house should never be completely closed. Doing so can negatively affect the lungs and increase the risk of lung cancer.

According to Vastu Shastra, reducing the height of the north-east direction can increase the risk of cancers of the nerves and neck. Additionally, the western direction of the house should not be recessed. A low south or south-west direction increases the risk of brain cancer. If the north direction is not properly maintained and clean, there is a risk of chest cancer. Uterine cancer is associated with defects in the north-east, south-west, and south directions.

The Relationship Between Cancer and Home Vastu Vastu expert Neetika Sharma notes that modern home designs are often irregular, unlike the rectangular homes of the past. Some corners may be recessed or protrude, and parts of the house may be at varying heights.

According to Vastu Shastra, such designs create an imbalance between positive and negative energy in the home, negatively impacting the health of the occupants and increasing the risk of cancer. The Connection Between Home Vastu and Cancer Vastu expert Neetika Sharma states that individuals diagnosed with cancer usually have at least two Vastu doshas in their homes. One dosha is always present in the Eshanya (North-East) corner, such as a rounded, cut, recessed, excessively extended, or unusually high Eshanya corner compared to other parts of the house.

The specific body part affected by cancer depends on the second Vastu dosha, which is located in the south-west, south-east, north-west, or south-west corner of the house. Breast and Uterine Cancer Vastu expert Neetika Sharma explains that the presence of underground water sources like tanks, borewells, or wells, or a low-lying area in the south-east direction can cause Vastu doshas. Women may develop uterine cancer if there is an underground water source in the south or south-west direction of the house. This is also true if the south or south-west section is unusually low or high.

Head, Neck, and Mouth Cancer Vastu expert Neetika Sharma explains that an excessively high or extended Eshanya (North-East) corner and an unusually low west direction can contribute to these cancers. Intestinal Cancer Vastu expert Neetika Sharma states that the presence of an underground water source in the south-west direction, or any unusual lowering or raising of this area, is considered a cause of intestinal cancer.

Blood Cancer Vastu expert Neetika Sharma explains that the presence of an underground water source in the south-west, an unusually low or high south-west area, and other directions being lower than the Eshanya (North-East) corner, with the Eshanya corner being higher than other directions, are considered causes of blood cancer according to Vastu Shastra.

Brain Cancer Vastu expert Neetika Sharma explains that a high north-west, north, north-east, and east direction, and the presence of an underground water source or a low or high south-east, south, south-west, or west direction increases the risk of brain cancer.

The Role of Planets in Cancer Vastu expert Neetika Sharma explains that in understanding cancer through astrology, Cancer zodiac sign, Moon, and Mars play a crucial role. There is a risk of various types of cancer, including breast cancer in women, leukemia, lung cancer, uterine cancer in women, and prostate cancer in men.

Measures to Avoid Vastu Defects That Increase the Risk of Cancer According to Vastu expert Neetika Sharma, some simple remedies can help prevent cancer. Let’s learn about the remedies for cancer risk… 1. Consume raw turmeric and donate masoor dal (red lentils).

2. Sew scorpion weed in black cloth and keep it by your pillow; use silver utensils for eating and drinking. 3. Fill an earthen key with oil and bury it in river sand; wear an eight-faced and nine-faced Rudraksha along with the Lagnesh gemstone.

4. If there is already a cancer patient in the house, I advise that the patient should continue to receive proper treatment from a qualified doctor. Do not be negligent in treatment, but also call a qualified Vastu consultant to examine your home so that the Vastu doshas can be removed and the negative energy generated by the doshas can be eliminated.

Removing Vastu doshas helps the medication to have a better effect on the patient. Therefore, homes with cancer patients should definitely have their Vastu doshas removed so that the patient can spend the rest of their life comfortably and so that no other member of the household falls victim to cancer in the future due to these Vastu doshas.