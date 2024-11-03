Vastu Tips For Study Table: Learn Which Direction to Place the Study Table at Home According to Vastu

Vastu Tips According to Vastu Shastra, it is essential to place the study table in the right direction, along with the study room. Placing the study table in the right direction increases focus. Moreover, it also helps in studies.

Study Table Vastu Tips Direction 1. According to Vastu Shastra, if the study table is made of wood, it should be placed in the east direction. However, if the study table is made of metal, it should be placed in the west direction.

2. According to Vastu Shastra, water should be placed in the north direction of the study room. Doing so will keep the child fearless. 3. According to Vastu, good pictures should be hung in the study room. You can hang charts related to studies, positive thoughts, pictures of successful people, a rising sun, running horses, plants, or birds in the study room.

4. According to Vastu Shastra, a picture of Maa Saraswati should be placed on the table. It is believed that doing so will help in remembering things quickly. 5. According to Vastu Shastra, the direction of the study table should be such that the child’s face is always towards the east or west direction while studying. If this is not possible, the child can sit facing north direction. Moreover, the child can also sit facing the northeast direction.

6. According to Vastu Shastra, peaceful plants like Shanti Tulsi, Chinese Evergreen, Spider Plant, or Golden Pothos should be planted in the study room. This will help the child focus on their studies.