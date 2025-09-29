Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Vijayadashami 2025: From Ramlila Performances to Durga Puja Pandals, Discover How Dussehra is Celebrated Across India

Dussehra is celebrated with great fanfare across India, and a special aspect is that this festival brings with it the unique identity and traditions of each state. Learn about the different ways Dussehra is celebrated in the states of India and its popularity.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Dussehra (Image: Freepik)

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the major festivals in India, symbolising the victory of good over evil. On this day, Lord Rama vanquished Ravana, which became an emblem of good triumphing over evil. Various parts of India have their own unique traditions for celebrating Dussehra. While some regions feature colourful enactments of Ramlila, others erect grand pandals for Durga Puja, and in some places, effigies of Ravana are burnt. If you want to know how Dussehra is celebrated in different states of India, detailed information is provided here.

Kolkata

In West Bengal, Dussehra is celebrated as Durga Puja. Grand pandals are set up across the city, where idols of Goddess Durga are installed. On Vijayadashami, married women observe the tradition of "Sindoor Khela" by applying vermilion to each other. Following this, the idols of the Goddess are immersed in the Hooghly River.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

The Kullu Dussehra in Himachal Pradesh is world-renowned. This festival begins with the worship of Lord Raghunath Ji and involves palanquins of deities from far-flung villages. Cultural showcases, folk dances, and music make it unique. This year's event is dedicated to families affected by the disaster.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the spirit of Dussehra is intertwined with the Navratri celebrations of Garba and Dandiya. In cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, people dance all night in traditional attire. The beats of the drums and folk songs make this festival even more vibrant.

Delhi

In the capital, Delhi, Dussehra signifies grand Ramlila performances. The epic tale of the Ramayana is staged in various grounds across the city. On the final day, huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna are burnt. Thousands of people gather at grounds like Lal Qila Maidan, Dwarka, and Ramlila Maidan. This spectacle becomes a symbol of the victory of good over evil.

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore Dussehra holds historical significance. The Mysore Palace is illuminated, and a traditional procession called "Jamboo Savari" takes place, featuring grand elephant rides, bands, and dance troupes. This event spans ten days and highlights the cultural identity of Karnataka.

Chhattisgarh

Bastar Dussehra is considered the longest festival in India, lasting for approximately 75 days. Here, Goddess Dantewari is worshipped, and tribal traditions such as Pata Yatra, Nisha Yatra, and Muria Darbar are organised. This festival is a remarkable confluence of tribal culture and faith.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Dussehra in cities like Varanasi, Lucknow, and Kanpur is associated with Ramlila enactments and the burning of Ravana's effigy. Local artists portray Lord Rama and other characters. On the final day, the effigies are burnt, drawing crowds of thousands to witness the event.

