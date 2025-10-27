Vivah Muhurat 2025: Wedding Season Begins After Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Know Auspicious Dates for Marriage in Last Two Months of 2025

Vivah Muhurat 2025: The auspicious period for weddings will commence with Devuthani Ekadashi, which falls on November 7th this year in 2025. This time is particularly special for couples dreaming of tying the knot. According to the Hindu calendar, there are several auspicious dates for weddings after Devuthani Ekadashi. The last two months of 2025, November and December, could prove to be the best time for marriages. Let's find out the auspicious wedding dates for the end of 2025 from astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.