Vivah Muhurat 2025: Wedding Season Begins After Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Know Auspicious Dates for Marriage in Last Two Months of 2025

Vivah Muhurat 2025 (Image: AI)
Vivah Muhurat 2025: The auspicious period for weddings will commence with Devuthani Ekadashi, which falls on November 7th this year in 2025. This time is particularly special for couples dreaming of tying the knot. According to the Hindu calendar, there are several auspicious dates for weddings after Devuthani Ekadashi. The last two months of 2025, November and December, could prove to be the best time for marriages. Let's find out the auspicious wedding dates for the end of 2025 from astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.
This year, Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 1st and 2nd. According to the Panchang, Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the Kartik Shukla Ekadashi tithi.
November is considered very auspicious for weddings as it includes Devuthani Ekadashi and several other special dates. This time is ideal for couples to begin a lifelong journey of happiness and prosperity.
|Date
|Day
|Auspicious Wedding Muhurat
|Nakshatra
|November 2, 2025
|Sunday
|11:11 PM to November 3, 2025, 06:34 AM
|Uttara Bhadrapada
|November 3, 2025
|Monday
|06:34 AM to 07:40 PM
|Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati
|November 6, 2025
|Thursday
|03:28 AM to November 7, 2025, 06:37 AM
|Rohini
|November 8, 2025
|Saturday
|07:32 AM to 10:02 PM
|Mrigashirsha
|November 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|12:51 AM to November 13, 2025, 06:42 AM
|Magha
|November 13, 2025
|Thursday
|06:42 AM to 07:38 PM
|Magha
|November 16, 2025
|Sunday
|06:47 AM to November 17, 2025, 02:11 AM
|Hasta
|November 17, 2025
|Monday
|05:01 AM to November 18, 2025, 06:46 AM
|Swati
|November 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|06:46 AM to 07:12 AM
|Swati
|November 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:44 AM to 01:56 PM
|Anuradha
|November 22, 2025
|Saturday
|11:27 PM to November 23, 2025, 06:50 AM
|Moola
|November 23, 2025
|Sunday
|06:50 AM to 12:09 PM
|Moola
|November 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|12:50 PM to 11:57 PM
|Uttara Ashadha
|November 30, 2025
|Sunday
|07:12 AM to December 1, 2025, 06:56 AM
|Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati
There are limited auspicious muhurats for weddings in December. This month, the Sun enters Sagittarius, and Kharmas begins, reducing the Sun's influence. Therefore, auspicious ceremonies like weddings are not considered favourable during this period. The Sun will enter Sagittarius after December 15th, so weddings can be solemnised on 3 auspicious dates before December 15th.
|Date
|Day
|Auspicious Wedding Muhurat
|Nakshatra
|December 4, 2025
|Thursday
|06:40 PM to December 5, 2025, 06:59 AM
|Rohini
|December 5, 2025
|Friday
|06:59 AM to December 6, 2025, 07:00 AM
|Rohini, Mrigashirsha
|December 6, 2025
|Saturday
|07:00 AM to 08:48 AM
|Mrigashirsha
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending