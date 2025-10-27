Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Vivah Muhurat 2025: Wedding Season Begins After Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Know Auspicious Dates for Marriage in Last Two Months of 2025

According to the Hindu calendar, there are many auspicious dates for weddings after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, on which people tie the knot. The last two months of 2025, November and December, could prove to be the best time for weddings.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Vivah Muhurat 2025 (Image: AI)

Vivah Muhurat 2025: The auspicious period for weddings will commence with Devuthani Ekadashi, which falls on November 7th this year in 2025. This time is particularly special for couples dreaming of tying the knot. According to the Hindu calendar, there are several auspicious dates for weddings after Devuthani Ekadashi. The last two months of 2025, November and December, could prove to be the best time for marriages. Let's find out the auspicious wedding dates for the end of 2025 from astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

When is Devuthani Ekadashi?

This year, Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 1st and 2nd. According to the Panchang, Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the Kartik Shukla Ekadashi tithi.

  • Tithi Start: November 1st, 9:11 AM
  • Tithi End: November 2nd, 7:31 AM

November Marriage Dates 2025

November is considered very auspicious for weddings as it includes Devuthani Ekadashi and several other special dates. This time is ideal for couples to begin a lifelong journey of happiness and prosperity.

































































































DateDayAuspicious Wedding MuhuratNakshatra
November 2, 2025Sunday11:11 PM to November 3, 2025, 06:34 AMUttara Bhadrapada
November 3, 2025Monday06:34 AM to 07:40 PMUttara Bhadrapada, Revati
November 6, 2025Thursday03:28 AM to November 7, 2025, 06:37 AMRohini
November 8, 2025Saturday07:32 AM to 10:02 PMMrigashirsha
November 12, 2025Wednesday12:51 AM to November 13, 2025, 06:42 AMMagha
November 13, 2025Thursday06:42 AM to 07:38 PMMagha
November 16, 2025Sunday06:47 AM to November 17, 2025, 02:11 AMHasta
November 17, 2025Monday05:01 AM to November 18, 2025, 06:46 AMSwati
November 18, 2025Tuesday06:46 AM to 07:12 AMSwati
November 21, 2025Friday10:44 AM to 01:56 PMAnuradha
November 22, 2025Saturday11:27 PM to November 23, 2025, 06:50 AMMoola
November 23, 2025Sunday06:50 AM to 12:09 PMMoola
November 25, 2025Tuesday12:50 PM to 11:57 PMUttara Ashadha
November 30, 2025Sunday07:12 AM to December 1, 2025, 06:56 AMUttara Bhadrapada, Revati

December Marriage Dates 2025

There are limited auspicious muhurats for weddings in December. This month, the Sun enters Sagittarius, and Kharmas begins, reducing the Sun's influence. Therefore, auspicious ceremonies like weddings are not considered favourable during this period. The Sun will enter Sagittarius after December 15th, so weddings can be solemnised on 3 auspicious dates before December 15th.































DateDayAuspicious Wedding MuhuratNakshatra
December 4, 2025Thursday06:40 PM to December 5, 2025, 06:59 AMRohini
December 5, 2025Friday06:59 AM to December 6, 2025, 07:00 AMRohini, Mrigashirsha
December 6, 2025Saturday07:00 AM to 08:48 AMMrigashirsha

