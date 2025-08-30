Weekly Tarot Predictions, 31 August – 6 September 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Reading 31 August To 6 September 2025: A new week begins on 31 August, which is going to be special in terms of planetary positions and astrological changes. The weekly tarot horoscope from 31 August to 6 September 2025 brings many mysterious signs for you. This week, the universe will influence various aspects of your life, such as career, relationships, health and financial situation. So, how will this week be for those born under the signs from Aries to Virgo between 31 August and 6 September 2025, and what changes can be seen? Let's find out from the perspective of Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma how this week will be for you and how you can make the most of it.
The stars look quite favourable for you this week. Tarot cards indicate that the more practical approach you adopt, the more benefits you will receive. Money-related issues and health matters will be in your favour. However, you may feel that some tasks are not being completed at the desired pace. In such a situation, it would be better to accept the circumstances you cannot change and move forward. This would be wise for you.
Health Tip – Maintain a balanced routine to avoid stomach and digestive problems. Light and nutritious food will keep you fit.
Lucky Number – 6
Lucky Colour – Coral
For Taurus, this week is going to pass with a little restraint. Avoid discussions on serious issues within the family for now, otherwise, there may be disagreements. You will also feel pressure in the initial days at the workplace, but by the end of the week, the situation will start to improve and you will breathe a sigh of relief.
Health Tip – Stay away from stress this week. Getting enough sleep and practicing relaxation will be beneficial for you.
Lucky Number – 2
Lucky Colour – Olive Green
Gemini natives may feel a little emotional and melancholic this week. People around you may not understand you, which may cause you distress. You may also face criticism or opposition. It would be better to control your speech and exercise patience while making any deal or transaction.
Health Tip – Meditate and keep yourself in a positive environment to avoid mood swings.
Lucky Number – 11
Lucky Colour – Sky Blue
Cancerians may be a little uncertain about their thoughts this week. There is a possibility of a clash between your thoughts and those of others. This may also affect relationships and make you irritable. The cards advise that at this time, focus only on your problems and avoid interfering in the affairs of others.
Health Tip – Spending time in nature and getting enough rest is essential to avoid mental restlessness.
This week can be full of happiness and achievements for Leo. There is a possibility of sudden monetary gains or benefits from a special occasion. The support of your spouse and family will give you confidence. This week you can try new plans, and there are chances of success in them.
Health Tip – Don't forget to give your body rest along with work. Yoga and stretching will be energising for you.
Lucky Number – 5
Lucky Colour – Yellow
This week is about creativity and new beginnings for Virgos. Your talent will get you recognition, and you will make a special place in your social circle. You will get opportunities to spend pleasant time with family and friends. Your energy and enthusiasm will help you complete old tasks easily.
Health Tip – Both physical and mental energy will be at their peak this week. Regular exercise will further strengthen your confidence.
Lucky Number – 9
Lucky Colour – Navy Blue