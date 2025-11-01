Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Reading: Aries to Virgo Zodiac Signs (November 2-8, 2025)

Know your weekly horoscope from Aries to Virgo (Image: Patrika)

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Image: Patrika

Weekly Tarot Reading 2 November to 8 November 2025: The first week of November 2025 (November 2 to 8) begins with significant planetary transits and Rajyogas. Venus, the significator of wealth and luxury, is entering Libra, its own sign (Mool Trikona), and will also transit in Rahu's nakshatra 'Swati'. During this period, Mars will become combust in Scorpio, and on November 6, the Sun will enter the 'Vishakha' nakshatra. The conjunction of Venus and Saturn will create a Shadashtak Yoga, and Mars-Varuna will form a Navpancham Rajyoga, which will have a profound impact on all 12 zodiac signs. This week is creating opportunities for creativity, new prospects, and financial gains for some zodiac signs, while others are advised to control their health, speech, and unnecessary expenses. According to Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma, know how this week will be for your career, wealth, health, and relationships.

Aries Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Aries natives, today will bring special recognition in the creative field. You will also feel quite relaxed and satisfied with the progress in your work area. You might face health-related issues, so take good care of your health. Furthermore, the family environment around you will be very pleasant today.

Taurus Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be quite favourable for Taurus natives. You might purchase many new items this week. Additionally, you will form good and beneficial relationships with many new people. You are advised to work in a relaxed manner for now. The time is very good for studies. You will also be freed from obstacles in your education. The results will be in your favour.

Gemini Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Gemini natives, tasks might get stuck at the last moment this week. However, you should avoid making decisions regarding property matters for now. Decisions made concerning property could cause you losses. If you are planning to travel somewhere this week, ensure your home's security thoroughly beforehand. You might have a dispute with your family members over some issue.

Cancer Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be very good for Cancer natives in terms of health. The presence of Jupiter in the fourth house will bring happiness related to land and vehicles. Due to Saturn in the eighth house, you might have to work very hard in your workplace. Also, an increase in your expenses will be observed this week.

Leo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations indicate that Leo natives need to control their speech this week. Currently, the day does not seem favourable for starting any new relationships. Salaried individuals might receive promotions as per their desires. Moreover, your savings will increase. Your influence will also grow. You will benefit from your experiences.

Virgo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be very profitable for Virgo natives. A good opportunity is waiting for you. There is a possibility of special gains in the workplace. You are advised to stay in touch with your loved ones for now. Joy and closeness will increase in family life, and you will receive mutual cooperation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

tarot card rashifal

weekly horoscope

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 03:30 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Weekly Tarot Reading: Aries to Virgo Zodiac Signs (November 2-8, 2025)

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Astrology and Spirituality

Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Wealth and Success to Shine for Four Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Gopashtami 2025: Know Auspicious Date, Time and Puja Method

Astrology and Spirituality

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Five Divine Remedies for Prosperity and Wealth

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025, Dev Uthani Ekadashi remedies,
Astrology and Spirituality

Monthly Tarot Horoscope November 2025: From Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.