Weekly Tarot Reading: Aries to Virgo Zodiac Signs (November 2-8, 2025)

Weekly Tarot Reading 2 November to 8 November 2025: The first week of November 2025 (November 2 to 8) begins with significant planetary transits and Rajyogas. Venus, the significator of wealth and luxury, is entering Libra, its own sign (Mool Trikona), and will also transit in Rahu's nakshatra 'Swati'. During this period, Mars will become combust in Scorpio, and on November 6, the Sun will enter the 'Vishakha' nakshatra. The conjunction of Venus and Saturn will create a Shadashtak Yoga, and Mars-Varuna will form a Navpancham Rajyoga, which will have a profound impact on all 12 zodiac signs. This week is creating opportunities for creativity, new prospects, and financial gains for some zodiac signs, while others are advised to control their health, speech, and unnecessary expenses. According to Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma, know how this week will be for your career, wealth, health, and relationships.
Tarot card calculations indicate that for Aries natives, today will bring special recognition in the creative field. You will also feel quite relaxed and satisfied with the progress in your work area. You might face health-related issues, so take good care of your health. Furthermore, the family environment around you will be very pleasant today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be quite favourable for Taurus natives. You might purchase many new items this week. Additionally, you will form good and beneficial relationships with many new people. You are advised to work in a relaxed manner for now. The time is very good for studies. You will also be freed from obstacles in your education. The results will be in your favour.
Tarot card calculations indicate that for Gemini natives, tasks might get stuck at the last moment this week. However, you should avoid making decisions regarding property matters for now. Decisions made concerning property could cause you losses. If you are planning to travel somewhere this week, ensure your home's security thoroughly beforehand. You might have a dispute with your family members over some issue.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be very good for Cancer natives in terms of health. The presence of Jupiter in the fourth house will bring happiness related to land and vehicles. Due to Saturn in the eighth house, you might have to work very hard in your workplace. Also, an increase in your expenses will be observed this week.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Leo natives need to control their speech this week. Currently, the day does not seem favourable for starting any new relationships. Salaried individuals might receive promotions as per their desires. Moreover, your savings will increase. Your influence will also grow. You will benefit from your experiences.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be very profitable for Virgo natives. A good opportunity is waiting for you. There is a possibility of special gains in the workplace. You are advised to stay in touch with your loved ones for now. Joy and closeness will increase in family life, and you will receive mutual cooperation.
