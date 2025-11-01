Weekly Tarot Reading: Aries to Virgo Zodiac Signs (November 2-8, 2025)

Weekly Tarot Reading 2 November to 8 November 2025: The first week of November 2025 (November 2 to 8) begins with significant planetary transits and Rajyogas. Venus, the significator of wealth and luxury, is entering Libra, its own sign (Mool Trikona), and will also transit in Rahu's nakshatra 'Swati'. During this period, Mars will become combust in Scorpio, and on November 6, the Sun will enter the 'Vishakha' nakshatra. The conjunction of Venus and Saturn will create a Shadashtak Yoga, and Mars-Varuna will form a Navpancham Rajyoga, which will have a profound impact on all 12 zodiac signs. This week is creating opportunities for creativity, new prospects, and financial gains for some zodiac signs, while others are advised to control their health, speech, and unnecessary expenses. According to Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma, know how this week will be for your career, wealth, health, and relationships.