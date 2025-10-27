Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

2025 Hyundai Venue to Launch on November 4th, Read Full Details

Hyundai has introduced new variants for the 2025 Hyundai Venue, named 'HX'. It will have a total of 11 variants, comprising 7 petrol and 4 diesel models.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

2025 Hyundai Venue

2025 Hyundai Venue (Image: Hyundai India)

2025 Hyundai Venue: South Korean automotive giant Hyundai is all set to launch an updated version of its popular compact SUV, the Venue. The brand recently shared images of this upcoming car, revealing significant changes to its interior and design. The Venue will now be more premium, tech-loaded, and will come with powerful engine options. After its launch, it will directly compete with compact cars like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

When will the 2025 Hyundai Venue be launched?

Hyundai has confirmed that the 2025 Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on November 4, 2025. The booking window is open, and customers who wish to purchase it can book it with a token amount at authorised Hyundai dealerships or through the company's official website.

Expected Price and Variants

Hyundai has introduced new variants for the 2025 Hyundai Venue, named 'HX'. It will have a total of 11 variants, comprising 7 petrol and 4 diesel models.

Regarding its price, a slight increase is expected due to the new design and features. The entry-level variant might start around ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant is anticipated to be close to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine and Gearbox Options

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available with three engine options. The first option is a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of generating 83PS of power and 114Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The second option is a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that will produce 120PS of power and 172Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The third option will be a 1.5L diesel engine with an output of 116PS/250Nm. This unit will come with a 6-speed manual or a new 6-speed automatic option.

The diesel engine will be equipped with a torque converter automatic gearbox, offering a smoother driving experience.

Variant-wise Engine and Gearbox Options

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will feature several combinations of engines and gearboxes.

  • Diesel-automatic variants will be available only in HX 5 and HX 10.
  • Diesel-manual options will be available in HX 2, HX 5, and HX 10 variants.
  • Turbo petrol DCT trims will be offered in HX 5, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10.
  • Turbo petrol manual will be available in HX 2, HX 5, and HX 8 variants.
  • The 1.2L petrol manual engine will be offered in HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, and HX 6T trims.

Major Changes in Design and Features

For the 2025 Hyundai Venue, Hyundai has employed its new 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. The front grille has been redesigned, and new LED headlamps, updated bumpers, and alloy wheels give it a sportier look.

The cabin will also see a significant upgrade, featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and several connected car features.

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 03:43 pm

