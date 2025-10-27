2025 Hyundai Venue to Launch on November 4th, Read Full Details

2025 Hyundai Venue: South Korean automotive giant Hyundai is all set to launch an updated version of its popular compact SUV, the Venue. The brand recently shared images of this upcoming car, revealing significant changes to its interior and design. The Venue will now be more premium, tech-loaded, and will come with powerful engine options. After its launch, it will directly compete with compact cars like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.