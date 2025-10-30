Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

New Govt Initiative ‘Bharat Taxi’ Aims to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing, Offering Better Deals for Drivers and Riders

Bharat Taxi will be the country's first cooperative cab service, being launched in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Bharat Taxi: A significant change is on the horizon for the taxi service sector in the country. The government is set to directly challenge private cab companies like OLA and UBER. A new government cooperative taxi service named 'Bharat Taxi' will soon be launched, promising passengers affordable and reliable rides, while also offering drivers better earnings and dignified work opportunities. Let's delve into what this Bharat Taxi service is, how it will operate, and how both drivers and passengers stand to benefit.

What is Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi will be the country's first cooperative cab service, initiated in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). The objective of this service is to address the challenges faced by both drivers and passengers, creating a transparent, trustworthy, and Indian model where drivers are not just employees but also members and stakeholders.

What is the Need for Bharat Taxi?

Even with the advent of private cab services like OLA and UBER, both drivers and passengers continue to face numerous issues. These include sudden fare hikes, lack of transparency in the app, and hefty commission demands from drivers. To resolve these very problems, the government has devised a new model where fares will be fixed, services will be transparent, and drivers will receive 100% of their earnings.

How will Bharat Taxi Operate?

This will be a membership-based service. Any driver wishing to join can do so by paying a nominal membership fee and will retain their entire earnings.

The platform will be integrated with government digital services like DigiLocker and UMANG App, ensuring secure and streamlined identification and documentation processes for both drivers and passengers.

Interestingly, while private apps refer to their drivers as 'Captains', Bharat Taxi will address its members as 'Sarthis', reflecting a spirit of partnership and equality.

When will Bharat Taxi Launch?

According to reports, the service will be rolled out in Delhi as the first phase starting November 2025. Initially, approximately 650 driver-members will be part of this scheme.

If this model proves successful, the government plans to expand it to 20 cities by December 2025, with a target of onboarding 1 lakh drivers by 2030.

Who is Running this Project?

This service is being managed by an entity named Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited. It comprises cooperative organisations and driver representatives from various parts of the country. This model is built entirely on transparency, trust, and a sustainable long-term system.

What are the Benefits of Bharat Taxi?

  • Passengers will receive affordable and reliable taxi services.
  • Drivers will have the opportunity to earn commission-free income.
  • Data and identity security will be maintained on government servers.
  • A local, transparent, and cooperative model developed in India will be promoted.

