New Govt Initiative ‘Bharat Taxi’ Aims to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing, Offering Better Deals for Drivers and Riders

Bharat Taxi: A significant change is on the horizon for the taxi service sector in the country. The government is set to directly challenge private cab companies like OLA and UBER. A new government cooperative taxi service named 'Bharat Taxi' will soon be launched, promising passengers affordable and reliable rides, while also offering drivers better earnings and dignified work opportunities. Let's delve into what this Bharat Taxi service is, how it will operate, and how both drivers and passengers stand to benefit.