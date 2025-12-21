21 December 2025,

Sunday

Technology

Room Heater: Follow These 3 BIS Guidelines Before Buying a Room Heater

Heaters can cause fires in winter! Always check BIS safety standards and ISI mark before buying. Read tips for choosing the best heater.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Room Heater Buying Guide

Room Heater Buying Guide (Image: Gemini)

Room Heater Buying Guide: With the biting cold setting in, if there's one thing that rivals the comfort of a blanket, it's a room heater. The market is flooded with heaters featuring new technologies and designs. However, amidst the dazzle, we often overlook the fundamental aspect that is most crucial for our safety: the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification.

The government has already established rules and standards for heater safety. Yet, due to a lack of awareness, we frequently end up buying uncertified, cheaper heaters. The news of short circuits and fires originating from heaters during winters, which we hear about often, is largely a consequence of this negligence.

Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new heater, make sure to check for the BIS safety features that ensure the safety of you and your family.

Know These BIS Standards Before Buying a Heater

The first thing to look for when buying a heater is the ISI mark. This is not a new rule but has been a symbol of trust for years. A heater with an ISI mark is proof that the product has been tested against stringent safety standards (such as protection against electric shock and overheating of the body).

Caution: Sometimes, heaters with counterfeit marks are also found in the market. Therefore, always buy branded heaters from a trusted shop or dealer. Unbranded heaters may be cheaper, but they do not guarantee safety.

ISI Mark Heater: The First Guarantee of Safety, Here's How to Differentiate Between Genuine and Fake

According to BIS standards, a good room heater must be equipped with a thermal cut-out or an automatic switch-off feature for safety.

Why it's Important: We often fall asleep with the heater on. If the heater continues to run and overheats, there is a risk of fire.

Heaters with an automatic feature turn off once they reach a predetermined temperature. Additionally, if the heater accidentally tips over, it shuts off immediately. This feature is often missing in older or local heaters.

Automatic Cut-off Feature: The Special Button on a Heater That Can Prevent Fire Hazards

  • Heaters have a high load. As per BIS standards, the quality of the heater's power cord and plug is very important.
  • Using thin wires or flimsy plugs can cause them to melt and lead to short circuits.
  • Certified heaters come with wiring of the correct gauge, which remains safe even after hours of operation.

Experts believe that winter accidents do not announce themselves. Therefore, do not compromise on your safety to save a few pennies. When buying a heater, ensure that it complies with the standards already in place for your safety. Remember, only a safe heater can provide you with true warmth and peace of mind.

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 03:00 pm

Technology / Room Heater: Follow These 3 BIS Guidelines Before Buying a Room Heater

