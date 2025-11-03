Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Automobile

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 13% in October 2025, Benefiting from Festive Season

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler motorcycle company owned by Eicher Motors Limited, recorded a 13% sales growth in October 2025. The company's total sales crossed 1.24 lakh units.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Royal Enfield Sales Oct 2025

Royal Enfield Sales Oct 2025 (Image: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Sales Oct 2025: Royal Enfield motorcycles saw a tremendous increase in demand during the festive season. The company registered total sales of 1,24,951 units in October 2025, which is approximately 13 percent higher than 1,10,574 units sold last year. The company attributes this growth primarily to the strong demand during the festive season and an improvement in market sentiment.

Strong Performance in the Domestic Market

Royal Enfield also witnessed a significant rise in its domestic sales. In October, the company's domestic sales increased by 15% to reach 1,16,844 units, compared to 1,01,886 units in the same month last year. However, the company's exports saw a slight decline, dropping from 8,688 units shipped last year to 8,107 units this year.

Statement from CEO B. Govindarajan

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and CEO of Royal Enfield, stated that the festive atmosphere propelled sales to new heights this time. He said, "We sold over 2.49 lakh motorcycles combined in September and October. This is our best performance to date, reflecting customer trust and their affection for the brand."

Which Models are in Highest Demand?

Models such as the Classic 350, Bullet, Hunter 350, and Himalayan from the company's portfolio have been the primary drivers of this growth. During the festive months, sales of the Bullet and Hunter series, in particular, saw a substantial surge. The brand's hold in both rural and urban markets continues to strengthen.

Two-Wheeler Industry Also Shows Momentum

Royal Enfield's impressive performance comes at a time when India's two-wheeler vehicle industry is also experiencing a boom. Other companies like TVS Motor and Suzuki Motorcycle India also reported sales growth of 8 to 11 percent in October. TVS Motor and Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Analysts suggest that recent GST reforms, increasing purchasing power in rural areas, and the launch of new models have boosted the growth of the entire segment.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 04:43 pm

English News / Automobile / Royal Enfield Sales Surge 13% in October 2025, Benefiting from Festive Season

Big News

View All

Automobile

Trending

Tata Motors Creates History in October, Outselling Mahindra and Hyundai with 74,705 Cars Sold

Auto Sales Oct 2025
Automobile

New Govt Initiative ‘Bharat Taxi’ Aims to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing, Offering Better Deals for Drivers and Riders

Bharat Taxi Coming Soon
Technology

Renault Duster Set to Comeback in India on January 26th, Know Price Detail and Features

New Gen Renault Duster
Automobile

2025 Hyundai Venue to Launch on November 4th, Read Full Details

2025 Hyundai Venue
Automobile

MoRTH: Linking Updated Mobile Number to Driving Licence is Mandatory; Follow These Steps

Dummy Driving License
Automobile
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.