Royal Enfield Sales Surge 13% in October 2025, Benefiting from Festive Season

Royal Enfield Sales Oct 2025: Royal Enfield motorcycles saw a tremendous increase in demand during the festive season. The company registered total sales of 1,24,951 units in October 2025, which is approximately 13 percent higher than 1,10,574 units sold last year. The company attributes this growth primarily to the strong demand during the festive season and an improvement in market sentiment.
Royal Enfield also witnessed a significant rise in its domestic sales. In October, the company's domestic sales increased by 15% to reach 1,16,844 units, compared to 1,01,886 units in the same month last year. However, the company's exports saw a slight decline, dropping from 8,688 units shipped last year to 8,107 units this year.
B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and CEO of Royal Enfield, stated that the festive atmosphere propelled sales to new heights this time. He said, "We sold over 2.49 lakh motorcycles combined in September and October. This is our best performance to date, reflecting customer trust and their affection for the brand."
Models such as the Classic 350, Bullet, Hunter 350, and Himalayan from the company's portfolio have been the primary drivers of this growth. During the festive months, sales of the Bullet and Hunter series, in particular, saw a substantial surge. The brand's hold in both rural and urban markets continues to strengthen.
Royal Enfield's impressive performance comes at a time when India's two-wheeler vehicle industry is also experiencing a boom. Other companies like TVS Motor and Suzuki Motorcycle India also reported sales growth of 8 to 11 percent in October. TVS Motor and Suzuki Motorcycle India.
Analysts suggest that recent GST reforms, increasing purchasing power in rural areas, and the launch of new models have boosted the growth of the entire segment.
