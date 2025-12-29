29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Automobile

You could still be fined even if you wear a helmet, Know the full rules and how to keep yourself safe

Even if you wear a helmet, you could still be fined up to ₹2000. Know the complete rules and how to keep yourself safe.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Helmet Rule (Image: Freepik)

Often, we see people riding their bike or scooter from home, wearing a helmet only to avoid the police. Many times, people just place the helmet on their head without fastening its strap. If you also do this and think you are following traffic rules, then be careful. This habit of yours can prove to be costly for your pocket.

Yes, according to traffic rules, it is not enough to just wear a helmet; it is also important to wear it correctly.

What is the Actual Rule?

Let us tell you that this is not a new rule under the Motor Vehicles Act, but this provision has existed for a long time. People often overlook it due to lack of information or negligence.

The rule is that if you are wearing a helmet but its strap is open or not locked, it will be considered equivalent to not wearing a helmet. Legally, the use of a helmet is valid only when it is securely fastened to your head. If the police find your helmet unstrapped or open during a check, you can be fined between ₹1000 to ₹2000 under Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA 194D).

It's Not Just About the Challan, It's About Safety

Now, let's think practically. This rule is not made just to collect fines. If, God forbid, an accident occurs or the vehicle skids, the helmet whose strap is not fastened will fly off the head with the jolt. In such a situation, serious head injuries can occur. This means wearing the helmet would have been of no use.

What to Keep in Mind?

So, the next time you turn the key of your two-wheeler, keep these two things in mind.

Use Only ISI Mark Helmets: Cheap and makeshift helmets sold on the roadside may save you from a challan, but they won't save your life.

Listen for the Click Sound: Fasten the strap as soon as you put on the helmet. Do not start the vehicle until you hear the click sound and the helmet fits snugly on your head.

Remember, you can pay a challan of ₹2000, but no one can put a price on life. It is wise to wear a helmet not out of fear of the police, but for your own safety and that of your family.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 11:05 am

English News / Automobile / You could still be fined even if you wear a helmet, Know the full rules and how to keep yourself safe

Big News

View All

Automobile

Trending

Royal Enfield Sales Surge 13% in October 2025, Benefiting from Festive Season

Royal Enfield Sales Oct 2025
Automobile

Tata Motors Creates History in October, Outselling Mahindra and Hyundai with 74,705 Cars Sold

Auto Sales Oct 2025
Automobile

New Govt Initiative ‘Bharat Taxi’ Aims to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing, Offering Better Deals for Drivers and Riders

Bharat Taxi Coming Soon
Technology

Renault Duster Set to Comeback in India on January 26th, Know Price Detail and Features

New Gen Renault Duster
Automobile

2025 Hyundai Venue to Launch on November 4th, Read Full Details

2025 Hyundai Venue
Automobile
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.