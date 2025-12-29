You could still be fined even if you wear a helmet, Know the full rules and how to keep yourself safe

The rule is that if you are wearing a helmet but its strap is open or not locked, it will be considered equivalent to not wearing a helmet. Legally, the use of a helmet is valid only when it is securely fastened to your head. If the police find your helmet unstrapped or open during a check, you can be fined between ₹1000 to ₹2000 under Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA 194D).