You could still be fined even if you wear a helmet, Know the full rules and how to keep yourself safe

Often, we see people riding their bike or scooter from home, wearing a helmet only to avoid the police. Many times, people just place the helmet on their head without fastening its strap. If you also do this and think you are following traffic rules, then be careful. This habit of yours can prove to be costly for your pocket.
Yes, according to traffic rules, it is not enough to just wear a helmet; it is also important to wear it correctly.
Let us tell you that this is not a new rule under the Motor Vehicles Act, but this provision has existed for a long time. People often overlook it due to lack of information or negligence.
The rule is that if you are wearing a helmet but its strap is open or not locked, it will be considered equivalent to not wearing a helmet. Legally, the use of a helmet is valid only when it is securely fastened to your head. If the police find your helmet unstrapped or open during a check, you can be fined between ₹1000 to ₹2000 under Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA 194D).
Now, let's think practically. This rule is not made just to collect fines. If, God forbid, an accident occurs or the vehicle skids, the helmet whose strap is not fastened will fly off the head with the jolt. In such a situation, serious head injuries can occur. This means wearing the helmet would have been of no use.
So, the next time you turn the key of your two-wheeler, keep these two things in mind.
Use Only ISI Mark Helmets: Cheap and makeshift helmets sold on the roadside may save you from a challan, but they won't save your life.
Listen for the Click Sound: Fasten the strap as soon as you put on the helmet. Do not start the vehicle until you hear the click sound and the helmet fits snugly on your head.
Remember, you can pay a challan of ₹2000, but no one can put a price on life. It is wise to wear a helmet not out of fear of the police, but for your own safety and that of your family.
