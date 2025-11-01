Tata Motors Creates History in October, Outselling Mahindra and Hyundai with 74,705 Cars Sold

Auto Sales Oct 2025 (Image: Tata Motors)
Auto Sales Oct 2025: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited has performed exceptionally well in October 2025. According to new data from FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations), the company recorded record sales of 74,705 units last month. With these sales, the brand has surpassed its competitors Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai. Let's look at last month's sales report.
Looking at the sales for October 2025, Mahindra sold 66,800 units, while Hyundai registered retail sales of 65,045 units. Thus, Tata Motors sold 7,905 more units than Mahindra and 9,660 more units than Hyundai.
Tata Motors' sales have been steadily increasing over the past few months. In September 2025, the company recorded sales of 41,151 units, while in August, it sold 38,286 units. The sales figures for October indicate that Tata Motors has not only made a significant leap last month but this figure is also among the highest monthly sales to date.
Notably, in August, Tata Motors was behind Mahindra by 5,346 units and behind Hyundai by 3,940 units, but it has now surpassed both brands.
Several popular models have played a role in the company's stellar performance. These include the Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, Punch, Tigor, and Altroz. These models are highly popular not only in urban areas but also in rural regions.
Additionally, the company's new launch strategy, expansion of its dealer network, and the festive season have also played a crucial role in boosting sales.
The FADA report states that there was an increase in customer footfall at the company's showrooms in October, which directly impacted sales.
Tata Motors is now gearing up for its next major launch. The company is soon set to introduce its iconic Sierra SUV in a new avatar in the Indian market. This is the same model that Tata had previously discontinued but is now bringing back with an advanced design and technology.
The new Tata Sierra will be launched in three variants: diesel, petrol, and electric. The company expects this SUV to not only evoke nostalgia among its old customers but also establish a strong presence among new buyers.
