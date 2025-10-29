Renault Duster Set to Comeback in India on January 26th, Know Price Detail and Features

New Gen Renault Duster Coming Soon (Image: Renault India)
New Gen Renault Duster: French automaker Renault is all set to create a stir in the Indian car market once again. The brand's popular Duster SUV is all set to make a comeback in a new avatar. Renault has confirmed that the new generation Duster will be unveiled on January 26, 2026. The brand has also released a teaser showcasing a glimpse of the SUV, with the tagline 'The Icon is Back', indicating the SUV's return. Let's delve into the details of the upcoming Duster.
The new generation Duster will feature significant design changes. The teaser released by the company reveals a robust body, high ground clearance, roof rails, and wide cladding, all elements that enhance the SUV's off-road character. The new generation Duster's look is based on Renault's new global design language, which the company uses for its new cars sold in international markets. The upcoming SUV will be more modern, aggressive, and premium than before.
The company has announced that the new Duster will be built on the company's CMF-B modular platform, the same platform used for the Dacia Duster and Bigster SUVs sold in Europe. This platform is known for its enhanced safety, versatility in engine options, and suitability for local manufacturing. Renault will manufacture it at its Tamil Nadu plant in India, with a high level of localisation planned to ensure a competitive launch price.
The cabin of the New Gen Renault Duster will be completely redesigned. Reports suggest that the company might incorporate a triple-screen layout, featuring a digital instrument cluster, a central touchscreen infotainment system, and a passenger-side display screen. Furthermore, significant improvements are expected in interior materials, button quality, and fit-and-finish.
Regarding the price of the New Gen Renault Duster in India, it is expected to start around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has not yet disclosed details about its features and engine options, which are likely to be revealed closer to the launch.
The new Duster will be offered in two configurations: a 5-seater version and a 7-seater version. The 5-seater model will compete with vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. The 7-seater version will rival cars such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, and Tata Safari.
Big NewsView All
Automobile
Trending