Renault Duster Set to Comeback in India on January 26th, Know Price Detail and Features

New Gen Renault Duster: French automaker Renault is all set to create a stir in the Indian car market once again. The brand's popular Duster SUV is all set to make a comeback in a new avatar. Renault has confirmed that the new generation Duster will be unveiled on January 26, 2026. The brand has also released a teaser showcasing a glimpse of the SUV, with the tagline 'The Icon is Back', indicating the SUV's return. Let's delve into the details of the upcoming Duster.