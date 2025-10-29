Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Automobile

Renault Duster Set to Comeback in India on January 26th, Know Price Detail and Features

The price of the New Gen Renault Duster in India is expected to start around ₹10 lakh ex-showroom. Read the full story for details.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

New Gen Renault Duster

New Gen Renault Duster Coming Soon (Image: Renault India)

New Gen Renault Duster: French automaker Renault is all set to create a stir in the Indian car market once again. The brand's popular Duster SUV is all set to make a comeback in a new avatar. Renault has confirmed that the new generation Duster will be unveiled on January 26, 2026. The brand has also released a teaser showcasing a glimpse of the SUV, with the tagline 'The Icon is Back', indicating the SUV's return. Let's delve into the details of the upcoming Duster.

What will be the design of the New Gen Renault Duster?

The new generation Duster will feature significant design changes. The teaser released by the company reveals a robust body, high ground clearance, roof rails, and wide cladding, all elements that enhance the SUV's off-road character. The new generation Duster's look is based on Renault's new global design language, which the company uses for its new cars sold in international markets. The upcoming SUV will be more modern, aggressive, and premium than before.

Will be built on the CMF-B platform

The company has announced that the new Duster will be built on the company's CMF-B modular platform, the same platform used for the Dacia Duster and Bigster SUVs sold in Europe. This platform is known for its enhanced safety, versatility in engine options, and suitability for local manufacturing. Renault will manufacture it at its Tamil Nadu plant in India, with a high level of localisation planned to ensure a competitive launch price.

Major changes expected in the interior

The cabin of the New Gen Renault Duster will be completely redesigned. Reports suggest that the company might incorporate a triple-screen layout, featuring a digital instrument cluster, a central touchscreen infotainment system, and a passenger-side display screen. Furthermore, significant improvements are expected in interior materials, button quality, and fit-and-finish.

Expected price

Regarding the price of the New Gen Renault Duster in India, it is expected to start around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has not yet disclosed details about its features and engine options, which are likely to be revealed closer to the launch.

Will come in two configurations

The new Duster will be offered in two configurations: a 5-seater version and a 7-seater version. The 5-seater model will compete with vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. The 7-seater version will rival cars such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, and Tata Safari.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 11:10 am

English News / Automobile / Renault Duster Set to Comeback in India on January 26th, Know Price Detail and Features

Big News

View All

Automobile

Trending

2025 Hyundai Venue to Launch on November 4th, Read Full Details

2025 Hyundai Venue
Automobile

MoRTH: Linking Updated Mobile Number to Driving Licence is Mandatory; Follow These Steps

Dummy Driving License
Automobile

Winter EV Care: Five Essential Tips to Keep Your Electric Car Battery Fit and Range Optimal

Tips For EV Maintenance During Winter Season
Automobile

Tesla Recalls 63,000 Cybertrucks Over Faulty Lights

Tesla Cybertruck
Automobile

Bluetooth Helmets Offer Calling and Music Enjoyment during ride

Bluetooth Helmet
Automobile
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.