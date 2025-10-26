Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

MoRTH: Linking Updated Mobile Number to Driving Licence is Mandatory; Follow These Steps

According to the ministry, those whose numbers are incorrect, inactive, or not linked will not be able to receive important information such as challans, fine notices, or license renewals.

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

Dummy Driving License

Dummy Driving License (Image-Freepik)

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has cautioned all driving licence holders and vehicle owners across the country to update their mobile numbers linked to their licences or vehicles as soon as possible. According to the ministry, those whose numbers are incorrect, inactive, or not linked will not receive important information such as challans, fine notices, or licence renewals. All official messages from the transport department are sent to the mobile number linked to the respective driving licence. If this number is old or deactivated, the system cannot send alerts.

New Advisory Issued

MoRTH had issued a notification in August 2024 for vehicle owners stating that all vehicle owners should get their vehicle's Aadhaar verification done. For this, the mobile number linked to Aadhaar needs to be updated. If your Aadhaar-linked number is already active, you do not need to repeat this process. In the new advisory, the ministry has clarified that all driving licence holders and vehicle owners should link or update their mobile numbers immediately. This process is to be completed through Aadhaar verification to ensure the convenience of better transport services.

How to Link or Update Mobile Number

  • First, visit the official website of the Ministry of Transport, parivahan.gov.in.
  • After that, select the 'Update Mobile Number via Aadhaar' option.
  • Enter your vehicle registration number and chassis or engine number.
  • Verify through the OTP received on the mobile number linked to Aadhaar.
  • Upon completion of the process, your new mobile number will be updated.

26 Oct 2025 10:27 am

