MoRTH: Linking Updated Mobile Number to Driving Licence is Mandatory; Follow These Steps

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has cautioned all driving licence holders and vehicle owners across the country to update their mobile numbers linked to their licences or vehicles as soon as possible. According to the ministry, those whose numbers are incorrect, inactive, or not linked will not receive important information such as challans, fine notices, or licence renewals. All official messages from the transport department are sent to the mobile number linked to the respective driving licence. If this number is old or deactivated, the system cannot send alerts.