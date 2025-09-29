Big Savings on Five Popular Sedan Cars from Maruti to Honda as GST Reduction

Sedan Cars in India (Image: Hyundai)
Planning to buy a new car? Then this is the right time. Sedan cars have become much more affordable than before since the recent reduction in GST rates. Now, you can save lakhs on popular models. If you want a comfortable, safe, and stylish car, in this article, we are going to tell you about five sedan cars you can consider.
The Honda Amaze is a top choice for people due to its stylish look, excellent mileage, and fantastic features. After the GST cut, its price has reduced by up to ₹1.2 lakh. Now, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹7.41 lakh and goes up to ₹10 lakh.
The Toyota Camry is considered among premium sedan cars. After the GST reduction, its price has been cut by approximately ₹1.2 lakh. Now, its starting ex-showroom price is ₹47.48 lakh.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is among the best-selling sedan cars in the country. It is a comfortable car with low maintenance and better mileage. After the GST cut, it has become cheaper by up to ₹88,000. Its ex-showroom price starts from ₹6.26 lakh and goes up to ₹9.31 lakh.
The Tata Tigor is also a popular sedan car. After the GST cut, its price has reduced by up to ₹81,000. Now, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹5.49 lakh.
The Hyundai Aura is a preferred car due to its style and features. After the GST cut, it has become cheaper by up to ₹76,000. Now, its starting ex-showroom price is ₹5.98 lakh.
