Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Automobile

Big Savings on Five Popular Sedan Cars from Maruti to Honda as GST Reduction

Sedans have become cheaper than before since the GST reduction. Know how much can be saved on five popular models from Maruti, Honda, Tata, Hyundai, and Toyota?

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Sedan Cars in India

Sedan Cars in India (Image: Hyundai)

Planning to buy a new car? Then this is the right time. Sedan cars have become much more affordable than before since the recent reduction in GST rates. Now, you can save lakhs on popular models. If you want a comfortable, safe, and stylish car, in this article, we are going to tell you about five sedan cars you can consider.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is a top choice for people due to its stylish look, excellent mileage, and fantastic features. After the GST cut, its price has reduced by up to ₹1.2 lakh. Now, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹7.41 lakh and goes up to ₹10 lakh.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is considered among premium sedan cars. After the GST reduction, its price has been cut by approximately ₹1.2 lakh. Now, its starting ex-showroom price is ₹47.48 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is among the best-selling sedan cars in the country. It is a comfortable car with low maintenance and better mileage. After the GST cut, it has become cheaper by up to ₹88,000. Its ex-showroom price starts from ₹6.26 lakh and goes up to ₹9.31 lakh.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor is also a popular sedan car. After the GST cut, its price has reduced by up to ₹81,000. Now, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹5.49 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is a preferred car due to its style and features. After the GST cut, it has become cheaper by up to ₹76,000. Now, its starting ex-showroom price is ₹5.98 lakh.

Since the reduction in GST rates, sedan cars have become much more affordable than before. If you are thinking of buying a new car, this could be the right time. Whether you prefer a Honda, Maruti, Tata, or Hyundai, significant savings can now be made on these popular sedan models.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 02:36 pm

English News / Automobile / Big Savings on Five Popular Sedan Cars from Maruti to Honda as GST Reduction

Big News

View All

Automobile

Trending

Five New SUVs Arriving Before The End of 2025! From Tata Punch Facelift to Mahindra Thar Facelift Lined Up

Upcoming SUVs 2025
Automobile

GST 2.0: Price Changes for MG and Mahindra SUVs

MG car prices after GST 2.0, Mahindra XUV price change GST 2.0, Car price revision after GST 2025, GST 2.0 impact on car prices, MG and Mahindra car price list 2025,
Automobile

Top Five Bikes Under Rs 70,000: Amazing Mileage & Performance

Best Bikes Under 70000
Automobile

Record Car Sales on First Day of Navratri Following GST Reforms

Cars under 7 lakhs in india
Automobile

Maruti Suzuki Cuts Car Prices Following GST Reduction

Maruti Alto K10
Automobile
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.