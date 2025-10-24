Bluetooth Helmets Offer Calling and Music Enjoyment during ride

Bluetooth Helmet (Image-Freepik)
Best Bluetooth Helmet: Bluetooth helmets are rapidly gaining popularity among bike riders. These helmets not only provide safety but also make journeys easier and more enjoyable. With the help of Bluetooth helmets, riders can listen to music without stopping and enjoy hands-free calling. This technology makes rides comfortable during long journeys. The experience with these helmets is akin to sitting inside a car. Notably, full-face Bluetooth helmets offer safety and comfort in both hot and cold weather.
Steelbird SBH-32 Aeronautics Bluetooth Helmet
This advanced Bluetooth helmet comes with a modern design and excellent safety features. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, offering up to 48 hours of talk time and 110 hours of standby time. This means riders can easily use calls, music, and navigation even on long journeys. The helmet's design includes features like multiple air vents, a wind deflector, and a rear spoiler, which reduce air pressure and vibration, making the ride more stable and comfortable. Its price is approximately ₹4,399.
Steelbird SBA-20 7Wings Bluetooth Helmet
It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and provides up to 48 hours of talk time and 110 hours of standby backup. This ISI-certified flip-up helmet is constructed with a high-impact thermoplastic shell, ensuring robust safety. For night riding, it features an LED light indicator and a voice command function, simplifying navigation. For enhanced comfort on long rides, it includes ventilated padding and a neck protector. Its interior is based on an Italian design, maintaining ventilation even in warm weather. The price is around ₹4,799.
Vega Smart Helmet, Voice Command and GPS Support
Vega Helmet is considered a very good option in the helmet market. It offers riders facilities for calls, music, voice commands, and GPS support. This helmet is an excellent choice for bike riders. The price of this helmet is around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000.
Headfox N2 Air 7 Metro Bluetooth Helmet
Headfox's helmet is also equipped with 5.2 Bluetooth smart technology, allowing riders to benefit from call, music, and navigation features. It also offers voice control support, further enhancing the hands-free experience. The company claims its battery provides 48 hours of talk time and 110 hours of standby time. It can be fully charged in just 3 hours. This helmet is an ISI-certified flip-up model, offering strong safety. Its price is also around ₹4,799.
Big NewsView All
Automobile
Trending