Buying a New Bike: Check Potential GST Savings on Top 15 Bikes

GST Rate on Bikes: If you are planning to buy a new bike, it's better to wait a bit. Recently, the Indian government reduced the GST rate on bikes with engines smaller than 350cc from 28% to 18%. These new rates will come into effect from 22 September, the first day of Navratri. Buying a bike after 22 September will result in savings of thousands of rupees.
Vehicles from companies like Hero, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj are very popular in India. Among these best-selling bikes, 110cc to 125cc bikes are highly preferred for daily use. We will show you the potential savings on 15 popular models sold in the country.
|Model
|Initial Ex-Showroom Price (₹)
|Price After 10% Discount (₹)
|Potential Savings (₹)
|Hero Splendor Plus
|80,166
|72,150
|8,016
|Honda Shine 125
|85,590
|77,031
|8,559
|TVS Raider
|87,375
|78,638
|8,738
|Bajaj Pulsar 125
|85,178
|76,660
|8,518
|Hero HF Deluxe
|60,738
|54,664
|6,074
|Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Royal Enfield Classic 350)
|1,93,000
|1,73,700
|19,300
|TVS Ronin (TVS Ronin)
|1,36,000
|1,22,400
|13,600
|Honda Activa 6G (Honda Activa 6G)
|81,045
|72,940
|8,105
|TVS Jupiter (TVS Jupiter)
|78,631
|70,768
|7,863
|TVS Apache RTR 160 (TVS Apache RTR 160)
|1,34,000
|1,20,600
|13,400
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Royal Enfield Hunter 350)
|1,50,000
|1,35,000
|15,000
|Honda CB350 H’ness (Honda CB350 H’ness)
|2,11,000
|1,89,900
|21,100
|TVS Sport (TVS Sport)
|60,881
|54,793
|6,088
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 (Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0)
|1,70,000
|1,53,000
|17,000
|TVS Apache RTR 310 (TVS Apache RTR 310)
|2,40,000
|2,16,000
|24,000