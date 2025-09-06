Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Buying a New Bike: Check Potential GST Savings on Top 15 Bikes

Check out the impact of new GST rates on the ex-showroom prices of top 15 bikes including Hero Splendor Plus, Honda Shine 125, TVS Raider, and Bajaj Pulsar 125. Find out how much you could save on each bike and make a smart purchase.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

GST Rate on Bikes
Bikes (Image: Patrika)

GST Rate on Bikes: If you are planning to buy a new bike, it's better to wait a bit. Recently, the Indian government reduced the GST rate on bikes with engines smaller than 350cc from 28% to 18%. These new rates will come into effect from 22 September, the first day of Navratri. Buying a bike after 22 September will result in savings of thousands of rupees.

Which Bikes Will Benefit and How Much?

Vehicles from companies like Hero, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj are very popular in India. Among these best-selling bikes, 110cc to 125cc bikes are highly preferred for daily use. We will show you the potential savings on 15 popular models sold in the country.







































































































ModelInitial Ex-Showroom Price (₹)Price After 10% Discount (₹)Potential Savings (₹)
Hero Splendor Plus80,16672,1508,016
Honda Shine 12585,59077,0318,559
TVS Raider87,37578,6388,738
Bajaj Pulsar 12585,17876,6608,518
Hero HF Deluxe60,73854,6646,074
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Royal Enfield Classic 350)1,93,0001,73,70019,300
TVS Ronin (TVS Ronin)1,36,0001,22,40013,600
Honda Activa 6G (Honda Activa 6G)81,04572,9408,105
TVS Jupiter (TVS Jupiter)78,63170,7687,863
TVS Apache RTR 160 (TVS Apache RTR 160)1,34,0001,20,60013,400
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Royal Enfield Hunter 350)1,50,0001,35,00015,000
Honda CB350 H’ness (Honda CB350 H’ness)2,11,0001,89,90021,100
TVS Sport (TVS Sport)60,88154,7936,088
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 (Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0)1,70,0001,53,00017,000
TVS Apache RTR 310 (TVS Apache RTR 310)2,40,0002,16,00024,000

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 01:57 pm

Automobile / Buying a New Bike: Check Potential GST Savings on Top 15 Bikes
