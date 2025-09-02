Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Automobile

Car or Bike Insurance Claim Process During Floods

Has your car or bike been damaged in the floods? Learn the complete process of filing an insurance claim in easy steps. By providing the correct documents and information on time, you can get your full money back.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Car Insurance Claim
Car Insurance Claim (Image: Freepik)

Flooding is currently affecting many parts of the country, causing significant damage to people's vehicles. Submerged cars and bikes can suffer engine damage, electrical system failures, and damage to other parts. If your vehicle has been affected, don't panic. You can recover your losses by filing an insurance claim correctly. Let's understand the entire process in simple terms.

Assess the Damage

Prioritise your and your family's safety. Do not attempt to start a flood-affected vehicle immediately, as this could cause further engine damage. Move the vehicle to a safe location and check if water has reached the engine and electrical system.

Inform Your Insurance Company Immediately

To initiate the claim process, it's crucial to notify your insurance company as soon as possible. Ideally, inform them within 24-48 hours of the incident. You can register a claim via helpline number, company website, or mobile app. While providing information, ensure you mention your policy number, vehicle details, date of damage, and cause.

Keep Necessary Documents Ready

Certain documents are required for filing a claim:

  • Copy of the insurance policy
  • Vehicle registration certificate (RC)
  • Driving licence
  • Copy of the FIR (in some cases)
  • Photos/videos of the damage
  • Estimated repair bill from a garage

Surveyor Inspection

After registering your complaint, the insurance company will appoint a surveyor to inspect the vehicle. The claim will be determined based on this report. Try to ensure the surveyor's inspection is complete before starting vehicle repairs.

Claim Settlement and Repairs

  • After receiving the surveyor's report, the insurance company will process the claim.
  • If your policy includes cashless facility, repairs can be carried out at a garage associated with the company. Payment will be made directly by the insurance company.
  • If there is no cashless facility, you will have to pay initially and then claim reimbursement from the company.

In short, you can fully cover the damage to your flood-damaged vehicle, provided you inform the company on time and submit the correct documents. This will make the insurance claim process easier and ensure you receive full compensation.

Share the news:

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 05:40 pm

English News / Automobile / Car or Bike Insurance Claim Process During Floods
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.