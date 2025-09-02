Car or Bike Insurance Claim Process During Floods

Flooding is currently affecting many parts of the country, causing significant damage to people's vehicles. Submerged cars and bikes can suffer engine damage, electrical system failures, and damage to other parts. If your vehicle has been affected, don't panic. You can recover your losses by filing an insurance claim correctly. Let's understand the entire process in simple terms.
Prioritise your and your family's safety. Do not attempt to start a flood-affected vehicle immediately, as this could cause further engine damage. Move the vehicle to a safe location and check if water has reached the engine and electrical system.
To initiate the claim process, it's crucial to notify your insurance company as soon as possible. Ideally, inform them within 24-48 hours of the incident. You can register a claim via helpline number, company website, or mobile app. While providing information, ensure you mention your policy number, vehicle details, date of damage, and cause.
Certain documents are required for filing a claim:
After registering your complaint, the insurance company will appoint a surveyor to inspect the vehicle. The claim will be determined based on this report. Try to ensure the surveyor's inspection is complete before starting vehicle repairs.
In short, you can fully cover the damage to your flood-damaged vehicle, provided you inform the company on time and submit the correct documents. This will make the insurance claim process easier and ensure you receive full compensation.