Check Out These Five Affordable Electric Scooters, Better for Daily Use, Starting at Rs 79,999

If you are also planning to buy a new electric scooter, this article might be useful for you. In this, we have told you about five options from which you can choose one.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Best Electric Scooter in India 2025

Best Electric Scooter in India 2025 (Image: Honda and Others Official Website)

Best Electric Scooter in India 2025: Amidst rising petrol prices and traffic congestion in India, people are increasingly turning towards electric scooters. These scooters are not only good for the environment but also cost-effective in terms of maintenance. If you travel 50 to 100 kilometres daily, these e-scooters can prove to be excellent options for you. Let's explore five affordable electric scooters available in India.

Ola S1 X

Ola S1 X has been launched by the company specifically for budget-conscious users. Its starting price is ₹79,999. It is equipped with a battery ranging from 2kWh to 4kWh, offering a range of up to 242 km on a single charge. The 5.5kW motor installed in it can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. In terms of features, it includes a 7-inch TFT display, cruise control, reverse mode, OTA updates, and a navigation system.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube is known for its comfort and reliable performance. Its starting price is ₹96,422. It comes with a battery capacity ranging from 2.2kWh to 5.1kWh, providing a range of up to 212 km. Its 4.4kW motor can achieve a speed of 0 to 40 km/h in just 4.2 seconds. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Alexa integration, geo-fencing, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak is priced at ₹1,02,400. This scooter is popular for its stylish design and robustness. It features a 3.5kWh battery and a 4kW motor, delivering a range of 153 km and a top speed of 73 km/h. Features include a touchscreen dashboard, Bluetooth connectivity, live tracking, and regenerative braking. Its metal body and 32-litre storage make it durable and practical.

Ather Rizta

The Ather Rizta is designed for families. Its price starts from ₹1,04,999. It offers battery options of 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh, providing a range of up to 159 km. This scooter comes with a 4.3kW motor and takes approximately 8.3 hours for a full charge. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen, voice assistant, OTA updates, and multiple ride modes. Additionally, its 56-litre storage makes it the most spacious scooter.

Honda Activa E

Honda has now introduced its popular scooter series, Activa, in an electric avatar. Its price is ₹1,17,428. This scooter comes with a 1.5kWh swappable battery that can be replaced in minutes. Currently, this facility is available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The Activa E offers a range of 102 km and a top speed of 80 km/h on a single charge. Features include a digital cluster, Bluetooth, the RoadSync app, and a regenerative braking system.

If you are looking for a low-cost, high-mileage, and eco-friendly vehicle for your daily commute, these five electric scooters are excellent choices for you. Each of these models is outstanding in terms of its price, features, and range.

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 05:19 pm

English News / Automobile / Check Out These Five Affordable Electric Scooters, Better for Daily Use, Starting at Rs 79,999

