Automobile

Citroen Basalt Achieves Zero Stars in Latin NCAP Crash Test

The Citroen Basalt, manufactured in Brazil, has received a 0-star safety rating in the Latin NCAP crash test. Read the article for details.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Citroen Basalt Safety Latin NCAP

Citroen Basalt Safety Latin NCAP (Image: GNCAP)

Citroen Basalt: Citroen's new SUV, the Citroen Basalt, is once again in the news, but this time not for its features or design, but for its safety rating. Recently, Latin NCAP (Latin New Car Assessment Programme) crash-tested the Citroen Basalt manufactured in Brazil, giving the car a 0-star rating.

On the other hand, the Citroen Basalt manufactured in India had secured a 4-star rating in the Bharat NCAP tests. This means that despite having the same platform, the model made in India has been equipped with some additional safety features, leading to better performance.

Citroen Basalt Manufactured in Brazil Receives 0-Star Rating

According to the Latin NCAP report, the Citroen Basalt manufactured in Brazil scored only 15.79 points in the crash test, indicating a 39% rating for adult occupant protection. In the frontal impact test, the car provided good protection to the head and neck of the driver and front passenger, but the driver's chest protection was average, and the passenger's chest protection was found to be weak. This was attributed to the seatbelt pre-tensioner not functioning correctly.

The knees of the driver and passenger also received limited protection, as there was a risk of injury from the rear part of the dashboard during the impact.

Good Performance in Side Impact

In the side impact test, the Citroen Basalt provided good protection to the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis. However, a side pole test was not conducted as side head protection airbags are not available in this model.

Average Performance in Child Occupant Protection

In the child occupant protection test, the car scored 28.59 points, equivalent to a 58% safety rating. During the test, dummies representing a three-year-old and an eighteen-month-old child were used, installed in rearward-facing positions with ISOFIX fittings and support legs.

The three-year-old dummy received good head protection, while the eighteen-month-old dummy was found to be almost fully protected. However, the impact on its chest slightly exceeded the permissible limits. In the side impact test, the protection for the younger child was adequate, but the older child's head made contact with the car's interior.

Some Child Restraint Systems (CRS) failed the installation tests. The car is equipped with 3-point seat belts on all seats, but the airbag warning signals are not in compliance with Latin NCAP guidelines. Furthermore, it is not possible to disable the front passenger airbag.

Average Protection for Pedestrians

In terms of protection for pedestrians and vulnerable road users, the Citroen Basalt scored 25.62 points (53%). This indicates that the car's design offers partial protection to pedestrians, but the level of safety for the head or legs is not significantly improved.

Significant Difference Between Indian and Brazilian Models

Although the Citroen Basalt models manufactured in India and Brazil share the same platform, the Indian model features more safety features and a more robust body structure. This is why the Citroen Basalt manufactured in India received a 4-star rating in the Bharat NCAP tests, while the car manufactured in Brazil received only 0 stars.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 06:05 pm

English News / Automobile / Citroen Basalt Achieves Zero Stars in Latin NCAP Crash Test

