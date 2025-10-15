Citroen Basalt Achieves Zero Stars in Latin NCAP Crash Test

According to the Latin NCAP report, the Citroen Basalt manufactured in Brazil scored only 15.79 points in the crash test, indicating a 39% rating for adult occupant protection. In the frontal impact test, the car provided good protection to the head and neck of the driver and front passenger, but the driver's chest protection was average, and the passenger's chest protection was found to be weak. This was attributed to the seatbelt pre-tensioner not functioning correctly.