Planning to Purchase an SUV? Here are Five SUVs to Consider with Decent Mileage

Best Seven Seater Diesel Car Under 15 lakhs (Image: Tata Motors)
Best 7 Seater Diesel Car Under 15 Lakhs: The craze for SUVs in India is continuously increasing. People are now prioritising not just style and power, but also space and comfort. Especially for families with more than five members, a seven-seater SUV has become a necessity. Although many SUVs are available in the market, the number of vehicles that are both affordable and come with a diesel engine is very limited.
In such a scenario, if you are also looking for a seven-seater SUV that won't put a heavy burden on your pocket, then information about the cheapest diesel SUVs available in India is being provided here, from which you can choose an option.
Whether in villages or cities, the demand for the Mahindra Bolero remains high everywhere. This is why Mahindra recently launched its updated 2025 model. The price of the Bolero range starts from Rs 8 lakh. It is the cheapest seven-seater diesel SUV. The Bolero is a robust and reliable SUV specifically built for the tough roads of rural areas. The Bolero's mileage is 16 kmpl, while the Neo is capable of delivering mileage up to 17.29 kmpl.
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a unique 'bhaokal' (swagger/impact) in the Indian market. From common people to politicians, the craze for this SUV is seen everywhere. Although, the Scorpio N is now also available for sale from the brand. However, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic remains the first choice for customers who want its old robust design and powerful performance. The Scorpio Classic features a 2.2-litre diesel engine and manual transmission, making it a reliable and value-for-money SUV. Its mileage ranges from 14.44 kmpl to 15 kmpl.
The Mahindra Scorpio N also has significant demand in the market. Its price starts from Rs 13.20 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. For customers who do not prefer the old-style Scorpio, the Mahindra Scorpio N is a great modern option. The Mahindra Scorpio N is equipped with a 2.2-litre mHawk Gen2 diesel engine that comes in two power and torque options. This SUV is available for sale in 4x4 drive, manual, and automatic options. Its mileage is up to 5.94 kmpl.
The Tata Safari is priced starting from Rs 14.66 lakh. The new generation Tata Safari is popular for its premium look and comfort. It uses a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine capable of generating 170 PS of power. The Tata Safari is also a diesel SUV that comes with advanced features. The mileage of the Safari diesel is up to 16.3 kmpl.
The Mahindra XUV700 is priced starting from Rs 13.66 lakh. The XUV700 is a better option for those who want a luxury feel on a low budget. This SUV is equipped with ADAS, dual digital screens, and premium features. It has a 2.2-litre diesel engine capable of generating up to 185 HP power and 450 Nm torque. It is capable of delivering mileage up to 17 kmpl.
|Sr. No.
|SUV Name
|Starting Price (Ex-showroom)
|Engine Capacity
|Seating Capacity
|1️
|Mahindra Bolero / Bolero Neo
|Rs 8 Lakh
|1.5L Diesel Engine
|7 Seater
|2️
|Mahindra Scorpio Classic
|Rs 13 Lakh
|2.2L Diesel Engine
|7 Seater
|3️
|Mahindra Scorpio-N
|Rs 13.20 Lakh
|2.2L mHawk Gen2 Diesel
|7 Seater
|4️
|Mahindra XUV700
|Rs 13.66 Lakh
|2.2L Diesel Engine
|7 Seater
|5️
|Tata Safari
|Rs 14.66 Lakh
|2.0L Kryotec Diesel Engine
|7 Seater
Big NewsView All
Automobile
Trending