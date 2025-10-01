Diwali Car Discounts: Save Big on Nexon, Amaze, Brezza and More with GST Cuts and Festive Offers

Diwali Car Discount Offer: Car buyers eagerly awaiting the festive season have double reason to celebrate this time. After Navratri and Durga Puja, Diwali is just around the corner, and auto companies are bringing attractive offers to woo customers. Vehicle prices have already dropped due to the implementation of GST 2.0 and on top of that, companies are offering schemes like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate schemes. This means the current time is proving to be the most beneficial for customers looking to buy a car.