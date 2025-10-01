Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Diwali Car Discounts: Save Big on Nexon, Amaze, Brezza and More with GST Cuts and Festive Offers

Double benefits are available on many cars including Tata Nexon, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Brezza. Savings are now greater than ever with not just GST cuts, but also festive discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. See details.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Diwali Car Discount Offer 2025 (Image: Patrika)

Diwali Car Discount Offer: Car buyers eagerly awaiting the festive season have double reason to celebrate this time. After Navratri and Durga Puja, Diwali is just around the corner, and auto companies are bringing attractive offers to woo customers. Vehicle prices have already dropped due to the implementation of GST 2.0 and on top of that, companies are offering schemes like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate schemes. This means the current time is proving to be the most beneficial for customers looking to buy a car.

Biggest Savings on Tata Nexon

Tata's popular SUV, Nexon, is offering the most benefits to customers this time. The Nexon is seeing a total discount of up to approximately ₹2 lakh. This includes a ₹1.55 lakh reduction due to GST and the remaining benefit of around ₹45,000 from cash discounts, scrappage offers, and corporate deals. Tata Nexon is already a hit in the mid-segment, and with the price reduction, it has become even more attractive.

Honda's Double Bonanza

Honda has offered strong deals in both the SUV and sedan categories this time. Customers can avail benefits of up to ₹1.22 lakh on the Honda Elevate, which includes a ₹91,100 GST reduction and approximately ₹31,000 in dealer bonuses.

Significant savings are also available on the Honda Amaze. The second-generation Amaze has an offer of up to ₹97,200. Meanwhile, the top ZX CVT model of the new third-generation Amaze is being offered with a discount of up to ₹1.60 lakh. This includes a ₹1.20 lakh GST cut and a ₹40,000 exchange bonus.

Discounts Across Maruti Suzuki's Entire Range

Maruti has extended offers to customers across its range, from entry-level to premium cars.

  • Savings of up to approximately ₹75,000 can be availed on the WagonR.
  • Baleno buyers will receive benefits of up to ₹70,000.
  • The company's popular SUV, Brezza, has an offer of up to ₹45,000. Although the offer is modest, it indicates that the Brezza's market demand remains strong.

Attractive Offer on Hyundai Exter Too

Hyundai's micro-SUV, Exter, also features a significant discount this time. Focusing on the AMT and CNG variants, the company is offering benefits of up to ₹60,000.

With prices reduced due to GST 2.0 and the Diwali offers, buying a car has become much easier and cheaper than before. Whether it's an SUV, hatchback, or sedan, customers have the opportunity to save across almost every segment. This also presents an opportunity for the automobile sector to boost sales and attract new customers.

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 05:17 pm

English News / Automobile / Diwali Car Discounts: Save Big on Nexon, Amaze, Brezza and More with GST Cuts and Festive Offers

