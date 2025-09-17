Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Automobile

EV scooter explodes while charging in Agra, 2 dead – safety tips for charging e-scooters

Two Killed in Agra After Electric Scooter Catches Fire While Charging: Two people died in Agra after an electric scooter caught fire while charging. Learn essential safety tips and precautions when charging electric scooters.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Electric Scooter Catching Fire in Agra

Electric Scooter Catches Fire in Agra, UP: A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning in the Jagdishpur police station area of Agra. A fire broke out in an electric scooter that was charging, allegedly due to a short circuit. The fire quickly spread throughout the house. An elderly couple, Bhagwati Prasad (90) and his wife Urmila Devi (85), who were sleeping downstairs, were severely burnt. Bhagwati Prasad died at the scene, while Urmila Devi was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

This raises questions about whether those purchasing electric scooters are ensuring they meet government-mandated safety standards and whether they are taking necessary precautions while charging them at home. Let's understand how to stay safe and prevent such incidents.

What to Keep in Mind When Buying a New Scooter?

When buying a new electric scooter, ensure it meets government-specified safety standards. Scooters with certified chargers, quality batteries, and proper manufacturing standards are considered safe. It is also crucial to check the scooter's warranty, battery capacity, and the manufacturer's safety guidelines to prevent accidents during use.

Causes of Short Circuits in E-Scooters?

Short circuits in e-scooters are often caused by faulty wiring, damaged cables, or the use of incorrect chargers. This can lead to battery overheating and increase the risk of fire. Therefore, using a certified charger and proper maintenance is essential.

Precautions While Charging an E-Scooter (Electric Scooter Safety Tips)

Use only a certified charger: Use only the original charger provided with the scooter. Local or cheaper chargers can cause battery overheating.

Choose an appropriate charging location: Always charge the scooter in a well-ventilated and open area. Charging in an enclosed room increases the risk of heat buildup.

Pay attention to charging time: Avoid leaving the scooter on charge overnight. Overcharging the battery can lead to overheating.

Check the scooter's condition during charging: Regularly check the battery and charger condition during charging. Stop charging immediately if you notice any unusual heat or smell.

Allow the battery to cool down after charging: Avoid immediately using the scooter after charging. Allow the battery time to cool down.

By following these precautions, you can avoid e-scooter-related accidents and ensure safe travel.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 01:59 pm

English News / Automobile / EV scooter explodes while charging in Agra, 2 dead – safety tips for charging e-scooters
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.