EV scooter explodes while charging in Agra, 2 dead – safety tips for charging e-scooters

Electric Scooter Catches Fire in Agra, UP: A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning in the Jagdishpur police station area of Agra. A fire broke out in an electric scooter that was charging, allegedly due to a short circuit. The fire quickly spread throughout the house. An elderly couple, Bhagwati Prasad (90) and his wife Urmila Devi (85), who were sleeping downstairs, were severely burnt. Bhagwati Prasad died at the scene, while Urmila Devi was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.