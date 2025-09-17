EV scooter explodes while charging in Agra, 2 dead – safety tips for charging e-scooters

Electric Scooter Catches Fire in Agra, UP: A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning in the Jagdishpur police station area of Agra. A fire broke out in an electric scooter that was charging, allegedly due to a short circuit. The fire quickly spread throughout the house. An elderly couple, Bhagwati Prasad (90) and his wife Urmila Devi (85), who were sleeping downstairs, were severely burnt. Bhagwati Prasad died at the scene, while Urmila Devi was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.
This raises questions about whether those purchasing electric scooters are ensuring they meet government-mandated safety standards and whether they are taking necessary precautions while charging them at home. Let's understand how to stay safe and prevent such incidents.
When buying a new electric scooter, ensure it meets government-specified safety standards. Scooters with certified chargers, quality batteries, and proper manufacturing standards are considered safe. It is also crucial to check the scooter's warranty, battery capacity, and the manufacturer's safety guidelines to prevent accidents during use.
Short circuits in e-scooters are often caused by faulty wiring, damaged cables, or the use of incorrect chargers. This can lead to battery overheating and increase the risk of fire. Therefore, using a certified charger and proper maintenance is essential.
Use only a certified charger: Use only the original charger provided with the scooter. Local or cheaper chargers can cause battery overheating.
Choose an appropriate charging location: Always charge the scooter in a well-ventilated and open area. Charging in an enclosed room increases the risk of heat buildup.
Pay attention to charging time: Avoid leaving the scooter on charge overnight. Overcharging the battery can lead to overheating.
Check the scooter's condition during charging: Regularly check the battery and charger condition during charging. Stop charging immediately if you notice any unusual heat or smell.
Allow the battery to cool down after charging: Avoid immediately using the scooter after charging. Allow the battery time to cool down.
By following these precautions, you can avoid e-scooter-related accidents and ensure safe travel.