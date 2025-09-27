Five New SUVs Arriving Before The End of 2025! From Tata Punch Facelift to Mahindra Thar Facelift Lined Up

If you are also planning to buy a new car, you can wait a little longer. In fact, Tata and Mahindra are all set to launch new facelift models of some of their popular vehicles. All these models will be introduced in the Indian market within the next 3-4 months. Let's find out which vehicles are going to make an entry with a new avatar.
The new facelift of Tata Punch will be launched in October. It will feature a new front grille inspired by the Punch EV, tweaked bumpers, and new headlamps. Along with this, it will also get new alloy wheels, a newly designed tailgate, and Altroz-like LED taillights. The interior will have a new two-spoke steering wheel, blind-spot monitor, 8-speaker music system, ventilated front seats, and 6 airbags as standard. The engine options will include the existing 1.2L NA petrol and CNG engines.
The Tata Harrier and Safari will now come with a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine. This engine generates 170 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque. It will comply with BS6 Phase II standards and E20 ethanol-petrol blend. Both will be available with manual and automatic gearbox options.
Mahindra's Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs will receive significant changes in design and features. The Bolero Neo will feature a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, ventilated seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless go system, and push-button start.
In terms of the engine, it will continue to use the old 1.5L, 3-cylinder mHawk diesel engine, which generates 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.
The Mahindra Thar facelift will incorporate several design elements inspired by the Thar Roxx. It will feature a double-slot grille, new alloy wheels, and C-shaped LED headlamps and taillamps. The interior will include amenities such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, A-pillar grab handle, and door-inlaid power window switches. There will be no changes to the engine. As before, it will continue to offer the 2.0L turbo petrol, 1.5L turbo petrol, and 2.2L turbo diesel engines.