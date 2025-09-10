Four New EV Charging Stations Planned for Jaipur

Good News for Electric Vehicle Users in Jaipur: Relief is in sight for electric vehicle users in Jaipur. Following the example of Jaipur Junction and Dheher's Balaji station, four more railway stations in the capital will soon have battery swap charging stations. This facility will be particularly beneficial for those who use electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles and get stranded due to battery discharge during travel.
Senior DCM of the Jaipur division, Pooja Mittal, informed that this facility is already operational at Jaipur Junction and Dheher's Balaji station. Soon, Jagatpura, Durgapura, Kanakpura, and Sanganeer railway stations will also have battery swapping stations where passengers can exchange their low-battery units for fully charged ones.
A private firm has been entrusted with the operation of this entire system, providing the service through self-manufactured batteries. The company claims that this facility will benefit approximately 900 passengers daily. Battery swapping has been prioritised to make the charging process easier and faster, saving time and avoiding inconvenience for passengers.
Passengers will be charged per unit for charging; the rates will be determined soon.