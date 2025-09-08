Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Automobile

Good News! GST Cut Makes Bikes Cheaper: Royal Enfield, Jawa Prices Drop

Motorcycle prices in India have decreased following a GST cut. Several bikes, including Jawa, Yezdi, and Royal Enfield models, are now available for under ₹2 lakh. See the new prices and full list.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Bikes Under 2 Lakh After GST Cut
Bikes Under 2 Lakh After GST Cut (Image: Brand Official Website)

Bikes Under ₹2 Lakh After GST Cut: If you're planning to buy a new motorcycle, this is good news for you. The government has recently reduced the GST on motorcycles, and customers are now seeing the direct impact.

What has changed in the GST?

The government has reduced the GST on motorcycles with engines smaller than 350cc from 28% to 18%. This means a direct 10% reduction in tax. Following this change, bike companies have reduced their prices.

Price drop in Jawa and Yezdi

Classic Legends, which sells Jawa (Jawa) and Yezdi (Yezdi) brand bikes in India, has reduced the prices of its range. These bikes have 293cc and 334cc liquid-cooled engines, whose performance is already considered powerful. Now, with the price reduction, these bikes have become even more affordable.

New prices (ex-showroom)





































Bike ModelOld PriceNew Price
Jawa 42₹1,72,942₹1,59,431
Jawa 350₹1,98,950₹1,83,407
Jawa 42 Bobber₹2,09,500₹1,93,133
Jawa 42 Dual Tone₹2,10,142₹1,93,725
Jawa Perak₹2,16,705₹1,99,775

What is the benefit to customers?

Now, most Jawa and Yezdi models can be purchased for under ₹2 lakh. Yezdi models like Adventure, Roadster and Scrambler, and Jawa's Bobber series have become even more attractive for those who want stylish and powerful bikes.

Royal Enfield bikes will also be cheaper

The new changes made by the government in GST have also affected Royal Enfield motorcycles. With the reduction in GST on bikes up to 350cc, their prices will be lower than before, while prices in the 450cc and 650cc segments may increase. Exact details of how much the price of each bike will decrease or increase will be known after the official data is released. Estimated reductions are shown in the table below.

Royal Enfield's new estimated prices























































































































Bike ModelEngine CapacityCurrent PriceNew Estimated PricePrice ChangeStatus
Hunter 350349cc₹1,49,900₹1,34,910-₹14,990Cheaper
Classic 350349cc₹1,93,000₹1,73,000-₹20,000Cheaper
Meteor 350349cc₹2,05,191₹1,85,191-₹20,000Cheaper
Bullet 350349cc₹1,73,000₹1,57,000-₹17,000Cheaper
Goan Classic 350349cc₹2,35,000₹2,11,500-₹23,500Cheaper
Himalayan 450452cc₹2,85,000₹3,10,650+₹25,650More Expensive
Guerrilla 450452cc₹2,39,000₹2,60,500+₹21,510More Expensive
Scram 440443cc₹2,08,000₹2,26,700+₹18,720More Expensive
Super Meteor 650648cc₹3,72,000₹4,05,480+₹33,480More Expensive
Shotgun 650648cc₹3,67,000₹4,00,030+₹33,030More Expensive
Interceptor 650648cc₹3,09,551₹3,37,400+₹27,859More Expensive
Classic 650648cc₹3,36,610₹3,66,904+₹30,294More Expensive
Bear 650648cc₹3,46,000₹3,77,100+₹31,100More Expensive

Share the news:

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 05:33 pm

English News / Automobile / Good News! GST Cut Makes Bikes Cheaper: Royal Enfield, Jawa Prices Drop
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.