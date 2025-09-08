Good News! GST Cut Makes Bikes Cheaper: Royal Enfield, Jawa Prices Drop

Bikes Under ₹2 Lakh After GST Cut: If you're planning to buy a new motorcycle, this is good news for you. The government has recently reduced the GST on motorcycles, and customers are now seeing the direct impact.
The government has reduced the GST on motorcycles with engines smaller than 350cc from 28% to 18%. This means a direct 10% reduction in tax. Following this change, bike companies have reduced their prices.
Classic Legends, which sells Jawa (Jawa) and Yezdi (Yezdi) brand bikes in India, has reduced the prices of its range. These bikes have 293cc and 334cc liquid-cooled engines, whose performance is already considered powerful. Now, with the price reduction, these bikes have become even more affordable.
|Bike Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Jawa 42
|₹1,72,942
|₹1,59,431
|Jawa 350
|₹1,98,950
|₹1,83,407
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|₹2,09,500
|₹1,93,133
|Jawa 42 Dual Tone
|₹2,10,142
|₹1,93,725
|Jawa Perak
|₹2,16,705
|₹1,99,775
Now, most Jawa and Yezdi models can be purchased for under ₹2 lakh. Yezdi models like Adventure, Roadster and Scrambler, and Jawa's Bobber series have become even more attractive for those who want stylish and powerful bikes.
The new changes made by the government in GST have also affected Royal Enfield motorcycles. With the reduction in GST on bikes up to 350cc, their prices will be lower than before, while prices in the 450cc and 650cc segments may increase. Exact details of how much the price of each bike will decrease or increase will be known after the official data is released. Estimated reductions are shown in the table below.
|Bike Model
|Engine Capacity
|Current Price
|New Estimated Price
|Price Change
|Status
|Hunter 350
|349cc
|₹1,49,900
|₹1,34,910
|-₹14,990
|Cheaper
|Classic 350
|349cc
|₹1,93,000
|₹1,73,000
|-₹20,000
|Cheaper
|Meteor 350
|349cc
|₹2,05,191
|₹1,85,191
|-₹20,000
|Cheaper
|Bullet 350
|349cc
|₹1,73,000
|₹1,57,000
|-₹17,000
|Cheaper
|Goan Classic 350
|349cc
|₹2,35,000
|₹2,11,500
|-₹23,500
|Cheaper
|Himalayan 450
|452cc
|₹2,85,000
|₹3,10,650
|+₹25,650
|More Expensive
|Guerrilla 450
|452cc
|₹2,39,000
|₹2,60,500
|+₹21,510
|More Expensive
|Scram 440
|443cc
|₹2,08,000
|₹2,26,700
|+₹18,720
|More Expensive
|Super Meteor 650
|648cc
|₹3,72,000
|₹4,05,480
|+₹33,480
|More Expensive
|Shotgun 650
|648cc
|₹3,67,000
|₹4,00,030
|+₹33,030
|More Expensive
|Interceptor 650
|648cc
|₹3,09,551
|₹3,37,400
|+₹27,859
|More Expensive
|Classic 650
|648cc
|₹3,36,610
|₹3,66,904
|+₹30,294
|More Expensive
|Bear 650
|648cc
|₹3,46,000
|₹3,77,100
|+₹31,100
|More Expensive