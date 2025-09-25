Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Automobile

GST 2.0: Price Changes for MG and Mahindra SUVs

The automobile sector is buzzing after the implementation of GST 2.0. These changes are particularly significant for buyers of MG Motors and Mahindra XUV SUVs. The new tax slabs have resulted in price changes for vehicles.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

MG car prices after GST 2.0, Mahindra XUV price change GST 2.0, Car price revision after GST 2025, GST 2.0 impact on car prices, MG and Mahindra car price list 2025,
MG Cars and Mahindra XUV (Image: AI)

Even before the start of the festive season, customers are celebrating. The government has reduced the GST. A major change has been seen in the automobile industry after the implementation of GST 2.0. The new GST rates were implemented before Navratri, i.e., from 22 September. Even before the implementation of the GST, Mahindra vehicles had become cheaper by up to ₹1.56 lakh. Now, it remains to be seen what changes have occurred in the prices of MG Motors and Mahindra XUV cars after the implementation of the GST.

What's Cheaper, What's More Expensive?

Following the reduction in GST rates, Mahindra has reduced the prices of many of its vehicles, including the XUV700, XUV 3XO, Thar, Bolero, and Scorpio, by up to ₹1.5 lakh, resulting in price changes. The prices of MG Cars models like Astor, Hector, and Gloster have also changed.

Impact of GST 2.0 on MG Cars































ModelOld Price (₹ Ex-showroom)New PriceChange
MG Hector₹ 15.00 Lakh₹ 14.70 Lakh₹ 30,000 Cheaper
MG ZS EV₹ 23.00 Lakh₹ 22.20 Lakh₹ 80,000 Cheaper
MG Gloster₹ 38.80 Lakh₹ 39.30 Lakh₹ 50,000 More Expensive

Impact of GST 2.0 on Mahindra XUV Series































ModelOld PriceNew PriceChange
XUV300₹ 9.00 Lakh₹ 8.85 Lakh₹ 15,000 Cheaper
XUV700 AX7₹ 21.20 Lakh₹ 21.80 Lakh₹ 60,000 More Expensive
Scorpio-N₹ 13.50 Lakh₹ 13.75 Lakh₹ 25,000 More Expensive

Tax Changes Due to GST 2.0































Vehicle TypeOld TaxNew TaxChange
EVs (Electric)5%3%Reduced
Hybrid12%8%Reduced
SUV (Above 2.0L Engine)28% + Cess28% + Higher CessIncreased

Share the news:

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 05:38 pm

English News / Automobile / GST 2.0: Price Changes for MG and Mahindra SUVs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.