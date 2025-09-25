GST 2.0: Price Changes for MG and Mahindra SUVs

Even before the start of the festive season, customers are celebrating. The government has reduced the GST. A major change has been seen in the automobile industry after the implementation of GST 2.0. The new GST rates were implemented before Navratri, i.e., from 22 September. Even before the implementation of the GST, Mahindra vehicles had become cheaper by up to ₹1.56 lakh. Now, it remains to be seen what changes have occurred in the prices of MG Motors and Mahindra XUV cars after the implementation of the GST.