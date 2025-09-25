GST 2.0: Price Changes for MG and Mahindra SUVs

Even before the start of the festive season, customers are celebrating. The government has reduced the GST. A major change has been seen in the automobile industry after the implementation of GST 2.0. The new GST rates were implemented before Navratri, i.e., from 22 September. Even before the implementation of the GST, Mahindra vehicles had become cheaper by up to ₹1.56 lakh. Now, it remains to be seen what changes have occurred in the prices of MG Motors and Mahindra XUV cars after the implementation of the GST.
Following the reduction in GST rates, Mahindra has reduced the prices of many of its vehicles, including the XUV700, XUV 3XO, Thar, Bolero, and Scorpio, by up to ₹1.5 lakh, resulting in price changes. The prices of MG Cars models like Astor, Hector, and Gloster have also changed.
|Model
|Old Price (₹ Ex-showroom)
|New Price
|Change
|MG Hector
|₹ 15.00 Lakh
|₹ 14.70 Lakh
|₹ 30,000 Cheaper
|MG ZS EV
|₹ 23.00 Lakh
|₹ 22.20 Lakh
|₹ 80,000 Cheaper
|MG Gloster
|₹ 38.80 Lakh
|₹ 39.30 Lakh
|₹ 50,000 More Expensive
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Change
|XUV300
|₹ 9.00 Lakh
|₹ 8.85 Lakh
|₹ 15,000 Cheaper
|XUV700 AX7
|₹ 21.20 Lakh
|₹ 21.80 Lakh
|₹ 60,000 More Expensive
|Scorpio-N
|₹ 13.50 Lakh
|₹ 13.75 Lakh
|₹ 25,000 More Expensive
|Vehicle Type
|Old Tax
|New Tax
|Change
|EVs (Electric)
|5%
|3%
|Reduced
|Hybrid
|12%
|8%
|Reduced
|SUV (Above 2.0L Engine)
|28% + Cess
|28% + Higher Cess
|Increased