Hero MotoCorp Slash Prices on 15 Two-Wheelers After GST Cut

Hero MotoCorp Price Cut After GST: Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has announced that it will pass on the full benefits of the new GST 2.0 reforms directly to its customers. As part of this initiative, the company has reduced prices on all its two-wheeler models by up to ₹16,000. This reduction will be effective from 22 September 2025.
The company believes this initiative will make two-wheelers more accessible and affordable, particularly for people in rural and semi-urban areas.
|Model
|Maximum GST Benefit (₹)
|Hero Destini 125
|Up to ₹7,197
|Hero Glamour X
|Up to ₹7,813
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Up to ₹5,805
|Hero Karizma 210
|Up to ₹15,743
|Hero Passion+
|Up to ₹6,500
|Hero Pleasure+
|Up to ₹6,417
|Hero Splendor+
|Up to ₹6,820
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Up to ₹7,254
|Hero Xoom 110
|Up to ₹6,597
|Hero Xoom 125
|Up to ₹7,291
|Hero Xoom 160
|Up to ₹11,602
|Hero Xpulse 210
|Up to ₹14,516
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Up to ₹8,010
|Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
|Up to ₹10,985
|Hero Xtreme 250R
|Up to ₹14,055