Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Automobile

Hero MotoCorp Slash Prices on 15 Two-Wheelers After GST Cut

Hero MotoCorp has passed on the entire benefit of the GST reduction to its customers. Prices of bikes and scooters have been reduced by up to ₹16,000. Details of savings on individual models are available.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Hero MotoCorp Price Cut After GST
Hero MotoCorp Price Cut After GST (Image: Hero Motocorp)

Hero MotoCorp Price Cut After GST: Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has announced that it will pass on the full benefits of the new GST 2.0 reforms directly to its customers. As part of this initiative, the company has reduced prices on all its two-wheeler models by up to ₹16,000. This reduction will be effective from 22 September 2025.

The company believes this initiative will make two-wheelers more accessible and affordable, particularly for people in rural and semi-urban areas.

Price Reductions by Model







































































ModelMaximum GST Benefit (₹)
Hero Destini 125Up to ₹7,197
Hero Glamour XUp to ₹7,813
Hero HF DeluxeUp to ₹5,805
Hero Karizma 210Up to ₹15,743
Hero Passion+Up to ₹6,500
Hero Pleasure+Up to ₹6,417
Hero Splendor+Up to ₹6,820
Hero Super Splendor XTECUp to ₹7,254
Hero Xoom 110Up to ₹6,597
Hero Xoom 125Up to ₹7,291
Hero Xoom 160Up to ₹11,602
Hero Xpulse 210Up to ₹14,516
Hero Xtreme 125RUp to ₹8,010
Hero Xtreme 160R 4VUp to ₹10,985
Hero Xtreme 250RUp to ₹14,055

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 03:46 pm

English News / Automobile / Hero MotoCorp Slash Prices on 15 Two-Wheelers After GST Cut
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.