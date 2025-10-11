Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Himachal Pradesh Police Adds Tata Curvv EV to Fleet with Customised Interior and 502 Km Range

Himachal Pradesh Police has added the new electric car Tata Curvv EV to its fleet. The company has customised it according to the needs of the police.

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Police New Car

Himachal Pradesh Police New Car (Image: X)

Himachal Pradesh Police New Car: Himachal Pradesh Police has added the Tata Curvv EV to its vehicle fleet for the first time. The state police have officially inducted this new electric vehicle into their fleet, which is garnering significant attention on social media. Until now, the police primarily used diesel vehicles like the Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio, but this time the department has taken an environmentally friendly step, deviating from tradition.

Why Electric Vehicles are Essential at High Altitudes?

The geographical terrain of Himachal Pradesh is distinct from other states. Here, the police have to patrol in hilly regions, with altitudes ranging from 350 meters to 7,000 meters. At such high altitudes, the oxygen content in the air decreases, which reduces the power of diesel and petrol engine vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs) have a significant advantage in these conditions as their performance is not dependent on oxygen. However, the battery range might slightly decrease while climbing mountains.

Special Modifications in the Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV made for the Himachal Police has been specially customised to meet the requirements of the police force. It has been painted white with 'POLICE' written in bold letters. Additionally, messages like 'Road Safety Enforcement' and 'Dial 112' are visible on both sides of the vehicle.

LED strobe lights and a siren have been installed on the roof, which are crucial for immediate response in emergency situations. Modifications have been made inside the vehicle for police use, including secure storage for weapons, a computer system, and wireless communication equipment. All these features collectively enhance the operational efficiency of the police.

Powerful Performance of the Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is equipped with a 55 kWh battery, capable of covering approximately 502 kilometres on a single full charge. Its single electric motor generates 165 bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque. The vehicle operates on a front-wheel-drive system, which offers better grip and control on hilly terrains. Its impressive design, smooth drive, and silent engine make it an ideal choice for advanced policing.

Advancing in Both Environment and Technology

Himachal Pradesh has consistently been at the forefront of environmental conservation. The police department's move towards electric vehicles will further strengthen the state's green policy. The use of electric vehicles offers numerous benefits, including fuel savings, lower maintenance costs, and reduced pollution. This initiative will not only ease the police's work but also promote clean and sustainable transportation in the state.

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 05:08 pm

English News / Automobile / Himachal Pradesh Police Adds Tata Curvv EV to Fleet with Customised Interior and 502 Km Range

