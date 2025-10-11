Himachal Pradesh Police Adds Tata Curvv EV to Fleet with Customised Interior and 502 Km Range

The geographical terrain of Himachal Pradesh is distinct from other states. Here, the police have to patrol in hilly regions, with altitudes ranging from 350 meters to 7,000 meters. At such high altitudes, the oxygen content in the air decreases, which reduces the power of diesel and petrol engine vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs) have a significant advantage in these conditions as their performance is not dependent on oxygen. However, the battery range might slightly decrease while climbing mountains.