Indian Army's ATOR N1200 Vehicle Proves Invaluable in Punjab Floods

ATOR N1200 Vehicle: The water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers in Punjab are continuously rising. This has resulted in several areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Tarn Taran being affected by floods. During this time, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are using the ATOR N1200 vehicle to rescue people and deliver relief supplies. A video of this is also viral on the internet. This vehicle is proving to be extremely useful for relief operations in flood-affected and difficult terrains due to its special capabilities.