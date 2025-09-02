Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indian Army's ATOR N1200 Vehicle Proves Invaluable in Punjab Floods

The Indian Army's ATOR N1200 vehicle is being used in the Punjab floods, bringing it into the spotlight. Learn about the features, capabilities, and specifications of this all-terrain and amphibious vehicle.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

ATOR N1200 Vehicle
ATOR N1200 Vehicle (Image Source: Social Media)

ATOR N1200 Vehicle: The water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers in Punjab are continuously rising. This has resulted in several areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Tarn Taran being affected by floods. During this time, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are using the ATOR N1200 vehicle to rescue people and deliver relief supplies. A video of this is also viral on the internet. This vehicle is proving to be extremely useful for relief operations in flood-affected and difficult terrains due to its special capabilities.

What are the special features of the ATOR N1200 Vehicle?

The ATOR N-1200 is a state-of-the-art all-terrain and amphibious vehicle manufactured by JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd in Chandigarh. It was developed in collaboration with Copato Ltd, UK, and is based on the SHERP N-1200 model. The vehicle is specifically designed for operations in difficult terrains, swamps, snow, jungles, and water.

It can seat 9 people, including the driver, and can easily carry a weight of up to 1200 kilograms. In addition, its towing capacity is 2350 kilograms, allowing it to pull large equipment or relief supplies. It uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine capable of generating 55 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C.

The ATOR N1200 Vehicle's unique design

The ATOR N 1200 uses 1.8-metre-high tyres that aid traction on difficult terrains and flotation in water. Its skid-steering system, controlled by two levers, allows it to be easily driven on difficult roads and in water. The flat-bottom design and zinc-coated steel components make it strong and durable, giving it a lifespan of approximately 30 years.

Use in relief operations

In Gurdaspur, approximately 400 students and school staff were safely transported to a secure location with the help of the ATOR N-1200. In Amritsar and other districts, the army and district administration have also jointly used this vehicle. The ATOR N1200 has made rescuing stranded people and delivering relief supplies faster and safer.

The ATOR N1200 can be used not only in disaster relief operations such as floods but also in challenging military and jungle operations. The ATOR N1200 is part of India's ‘Make in India’ initiative.



















































































































SpecificationDetails
Vehicle TypeAll-terrain 4-wheel drive, Amphibious
ManufacturerJSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd (in collaboration with Copato Ltd, UK)
Base ModelSHERP N-1200
Length3.984 metres
Width2.57 metres
Height2.846 metres
Tyre Height1.8 metres
Gross Weight2,400 kilograms
Payload Capacity1,200 kilograms
Towing Capacity2,350 kilograms
Seating Capacity8 + Driver
Engine1.5 litre, 3-cylinder
Power55 bhp
Torque190 Nm
Transmission6-speed manual (Renault sourced)
Speed (on land)40 km/h
Speed (in water)6 km/h
Operating Temperature-40°C to +40°C
Fuel Capacity95-litre main tank + 4 canisters × 58 litres = total 232 litres
Operating Range61 hours
Ground Clearance600 mm
SteeringSkid-steering, controlled by two levers
DesignFlat-bottom, zinc-coated steel
FeaturesAmphibious capability, go-anywhere vehicle for difficult terrains
PriceApproximately ₹2 crore
UsageFlood relief, challenging jungle/desert terrains, Indian Army operations

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 05:32 pm

English News / Automobile / Indian Army's ATOR N1200 Vehicle Proves Invaluable in Punjab Floods
