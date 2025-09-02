Indian Army's ATOR N1200 Vehicle Proves Invaluable in Punjab Floods

ATOR N1200 Vehicle: The water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers in Punjab are continuously rising. This has resulted in several areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Tarn Taran being affected by floods. During this time, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are using the ATOR N1200 vehicle to rescue people and deliver relief supplies. A video of this is also viral on the internet. This vehicle is proving to be extremely useful for relief operations in flood-affected and difficult terrains due to its special capabilities.
The ATOR N-1200 is a state-of-the-art all-terrain and amphibious vehicle manufactured by JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd in Chandigarh. It was developed in collaboration with Copato Ltd, UK, and is based on the SHERP N-1200 model. The vehicle is specifically designed for operations in difficult terrains, swamps, snow, jungles, and water.
It can seat 9 people, including the driver, and can easily carry a weight of up to 1200 kilograms. In addition, its towing capacity is 2350 kilograms, allowing it to pull large equipment or relief supplies. It uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine capable of generating 55 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C.
The ATOR N 1200 uses 1.8-metre-high tyres that aid traction on difficult terrains and flotation in water. Its skid-steering system, controlled by two levers, allows it to be easily driven on difficult roads and in water. The flat-bottom design and zinc-coated steel components make it strong and durable, giving it a lifespan of approximately 30 years.
In Gurdaspur, approximately 400 students and school staff were safely transported to a secure location with the help of the ATOR N-1200. In Amritsar and other districts, the army and district administration have also jointly used this vehicle. The ATOR N1200 has made rescuing stranded people and delivering relief supplies faster and safer.
The ATOR N1200 can be used not only in disaster relief operations such as floods but also in challenging military and jungle operations. The ATOR N1200 is part of India's ‘Make in India’ initiative.
|Specification
|Details
|Vehicle Type
|All-terrain 4-wheel drive, Amphibious
|Manufacturer
|JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd (in collaboration with Copato Ltd, UK)
|Base Model
|SHERP N-1200
|Length
|3.984 metres
|Width
|2.57 metres
|Height
|2.846 metres
|Tyre Height
|1.8 metres
|Gross Weight
|2,400 kilograms
|Payload Capacity
|1,200 kilograms
|Towing Capacity
|2,350 kilograms
|Seating Capacity
|8 + Driver
|Engine
|1.5 litre, 3-cylinder
|Power
|55 bhp
|Torque
|190 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual (Renault sourced)
|Speed (on land)
|40 km/h
|Speed (in water)
|6 km/h
|Operating Temperature
|-40°C to +40°C
|Fuel Capacity
|95-litre main tank + 4 canisters × 58 litres = total 232 litres
|Operating Range
|61 hours
|Ground Clearance
|600 mm
|Steering
|Skid-steering, controlled by two levers
|Design
|Flat-bottom, zinc-coated steel
|Features
|Amphibious capability, go-anywhere vehicle for difficult terrains
|Price
|Approximately ₹2 crore
|Usage
|Flood relief, challenging jungle/desert terrains, Indian Army operations