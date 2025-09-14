Lower GST Brings Savings on Popular Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh

GST on Cars Below Rs 10 Lakhs: Great news for car buyers across India! From 22 September, the government is implementing GST 2.0. Due to the new tax rates, car companies have reduced their prices. Compact SUVs have seen the most significant price reductions, with cuts ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹1.64 lakh. This provides substantial relief to middle-class families, especially ahead of the festive season.
Maruti's popular SUV, the Brezza, is now even more affordable. Available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and CNG option, this car is now ₹30,000 to ₹48,000 cheaper due to the new tax rates. It also boasts excellent mileage, with the CNG model achieving up to 25 kilometres per kilogram.
Customers buying the Hyundai Venue will benefit the most from GST 2.0. Previously subject to higher taxes, its price has now been reduced by ₹68,000 to ₹1.32 lakh. This makes it an even more attractive option for middle-class families.
The Kia Sonet has also become significantly cheaper due to the new tax slab. Previously starting at ₹7.99 lakh, it is now available from ₹7.30 lakh. Customers can save between ₹70,000 and ₹1.64 lakh. Its stylish design and feature-loaded interior are particularly appealing to young buyers.
The price of India's best-selling compact SUV, the Tata Nexon, has also been reduced by up to ₹1.55 lakh. With the new rates, it now starts at ₹7.32 lakh. Both petrol and diesel variants offer better value for money.
Mahindra's new SUV, the XUV 3XO, is now ₹71,000 to ₹1.56 lakh cheaper. Previously starting around ₹8 lakh, it is now available from ₹7.28 lakh. This SUV, with its powerful engine and modern features, will attract even more buyers after the price reduction.
|Model
|New Ex-Showroom Price
|Old GST Slab
|Savings
|Maruti Brezza (मारुति ब्रेज़ा)
|₹8.39 – ₹13.50 lakh
|45%
|Up to ₹30,000 – ₹48,000
|Hyundai Venue (हुंडई वेन्यू)
|₹7.26 – ₹12.05 lakh
|29% (Petrol), 31% (Diesel)
|Up to ₹68,000 – ₹1.32 lakh
|Kia Sonet (किआ सॉनेट)
|₹7.30 – ₹14.10 lakh
|29% (Petrol), 31% (Diesel)
|Up to ₹70,000 – ₹1.64 lakh
|Tata Nexon (टाटा नेक्सॉन)
|₹7.32 – ₹13.88 lakh
|29% (Petrol), 31% (Diesel)
|Up to ₹68,000 – ₹1.55 lakh
|Mahindra XUV 3XO (महिंद्रा XUV 3XO)
|₹7.28 – ₹14.40 lakh
|29% (Petrol), 31% (Diesel)
|Up to ₹71,000 – ₹1.56 lakh
Buying a new car is considered auspicious during festivals. The implementation of GST 2.0 at this time is a bonus for customers. Compact SUVs like the Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Nexon, and XUV 3XO are now more affordable. This will bring a significant boost to the car market during the upcoming festive season.