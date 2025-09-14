Lower GST Brings Savings on Popular Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh

GST on Cars Below Rs 10 Lakhs: Great news for car buyers across India! From 22 September, the government is implementing GST 2.0. Due to the new tax rates, car companies have reduced their prices. Compact SUVs have seen the most significant price reductions, with cuts ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹1.64 lakh. This provides substantial relief to middle-class families, especially ahead of the festive season.