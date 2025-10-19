Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spotted During Testing, Know What New Changes to Expect

Mahindra Scorpio N (Image: Mahindra and Mahindra)
Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: India's leading auto manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, is preparing to launch an updated facelift model of its popular SUV, the Mahindra Scorpio N. Although the company has not yet made any official announcement, a test model was recently spotted on the roads. The test unit was completely covered in camouflage, indicating that Mahindra is gearing up to introduce this SUV with significant changes soon.
Spy shots suggest that the design of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will largely remain similar to the current model. However, no major changes are apparent in the rear section of the vehicle. The SUV's size and style appear to be the same as before, retaining the 'Scorpion Tail' design element.
The most significant changes are expected in the SUV's front profile. Mahindra is anticipated to introduce a new front grille, a sportier bumper, and updated headlights. Additionally, new LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and a more appealing front bumper design could be added.
The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift is also expected to receive several advanced updates. The company might equip it with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital TFT instrument cluster. Furthermore, a panoramic sunroof could be offered, enhancing the cabin's premium feel.
According to reports, Mahindra might also make changes to the audio system this time. It is probable that the company will opt for a Harman Kardon sound system instead of Sony, similar to what was recently seen in the XUV700 facelift.
In the new Scorpio N facelift, the company may include its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in more variants. Currently, this feature is only available in the top-end Z8L variant, but it could be offered in other variants in the facelift model. This would improve both the SUV's safety and driving comfort.
No major changes are anticipated in terms of the powertrain. The company is likely to retain the existing engine options.
Although the company has not yet revealed the launch date for the Scorpio N facelift, it is expected that this SUV could be available for sale in the Indian market by mid-2026. The current model is priced from ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom), and with the new features, its price could see an increase of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
