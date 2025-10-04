Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025: Three-Door Model Launched, Price Starts at Rs 9.99 Lakh with Several Key Changes

New Mahindra Thar (Image-auto.mahindra.com)
New Mahindra Thar Price: The Mahindra Thar holds a special place in the hearts of riders and automotive enthusiasts today. Whenever vehicles are discussed, the Mahindra Thar is always a topic of conversation. Its look and driving experience are greatly admired by people. The Thar, famous for its style, power, and off-roading capabilities, has now entered the market in a new avatar. Approximately five years after the launch of the second generation, the company has now introduced its new facelifted three-door model. At first glance, the new Thar appears in its old robust and rugged form, but upon closer inspection, several changes are visible. Its introductory ex-showroom price has been set at Rs 9.99 lakh.
The new Thar comes with several upgrades to make the cabin more practical and modern. Now, regarding the pillars, grab-handles mounted on them make getting in and out easier. Power window switches are now located on the door panels. It features a new steering wheel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support). A sliding front armrest and rear AC vents are provided. Additionally, for adventure stats, it provides information like altitude, bank angle, pitch, and yaw angle.
Speaking of the new Mahindra Thar, the radiator grille is now finished in body colour. Silver trim has been added to the bumper, giving it a dual-tone look. At the rear, a rear camera, rear washer, and wiper are provided. The design of the alloy wheels remains the same as before. Additionally, the SUV will now be available to buyers in two new colours: Tango Red and Battleship Grey.
The company has introduced the new Thar with different engine options and drivetrains. It features a 1.5L diesel (D117 CRDe). It also offers a 2.2L mHawk diesel and a 2.0L mStallion petrol. These engines are paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.
The new Mahindra Thar 3-Door is now available in several variants. Its introductory price has been set at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price for its top variant is Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mahindra Thar 3-Door facelift has arrived with many new features while retaining its old, distinct character. This SUV enters the market with stylish updates, features that make off-roading more exciting, and multiple engine options.
Big NewsView All
Automobile
Trending