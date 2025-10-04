Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025: Three-Door Model Launched, Price Starts at Rs 9.99 Lakh with Several Key Changes

New Mahindra Thar Price: The Mahindra Thar holds a special place in the hearts of riders and automotive enthusiasts today. Whenever vehicles are discussed, the Mahindra Thar is always a topic of conversation. Its look and driving experience are greatly admired by people. The Thar, famous for its style, power, and off-roading capabilities, has now entered the market in a new avatar. Approximately five years after the launch of the second generation, the company has now introduced its new facelifted three-door model. At first glance, the new Thar appears in its old robust and rugged form, but upon closer inspection, several changes are visible. Its introductory ex-showroom price has been set at Rs 9.99 lakh.