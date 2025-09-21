Maruti Suzuki Cuts Car Prices Following GST Reduction

Maruti Cars Price Cut After GST: Maruti Suzuki India has released new prices for all its car models following a recent announcement of GST rate cuts. The government reduced GST rates on several items, including small cars, on 4 September 2025, making most of Maruti Suzuki's popular smaller models more affordable.
Under the GST reform, the previous four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) have been reduced to two main slabs (5% and 18%). Essential goods now fall under the 5% GST bracket, while non-essential goods are subject to 18% GST. A new 40% slab has also been introduced for tobacco and luxury items.
The government clarified that small cars, defined as those less than 4 metres in length with petrol engines under 1200 cc and diesel engines under 1500 cc, will attract an 18% GST. Larger or luxury cars exceeding 4 metres in length and with larger engines will be subject to a 40% GST. The same rules apply to hybrid cars, while electric cars will attract a 5% GST.
Following the GST reduction, Maruti Suzuki's popular cars are now cheaper. This move will benefit customers and boost sales.
Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV model sits between the Fronx and Grand Vitara. Prices start at ₹10,49,900 for the base model and go up to ₹19,98,900 for the top-spec strong hybrid variant. This car will be available at Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms.
|Model
|Ex-Showroom Price Reduction (₹)
|Starting Price (₹)
|Maruti S-Presso (मारुति S-Presso)
|Up to ₹1,29,600
|₹3,49,900
|Maruti Alto K10 (मारुति Alto K10)
|Up to ₹1,07,600
|₹3,69,900
|Maruti Celerio (मारुति Celerio)
|Up to ₹94,100
|₹4,69,900
|Maruti Wagon-R (मारुति Wagon-R)
|Up to ₹79,600
|₹4,98,900
|Maruti Ignis (मारुति Ignis)
|Up to ₹71,300
|₹5,35,100
|Maruti Swift (मारुति Swift)
|Up to ₹84,600
|₹5,78,900
|Maruti Baleno (मारुति Baleno)
|Up to ₹86,100
|₹5,98,900
|Maruti Tour S (मारुति Tour S)
|Up to ₹67,200
|₹6,23,800
|Maruti Dzire (मारुति Dzire)
|Up to ₹87,700
|₹6,25,600
|Maruti Fronx (मारुति Fronx)
|Up to ₹1,12,600
|₹6,84,900
|Maruti Brezza (मारुति Brezza)
|Up to ₹1,12,700
|₹8,25,900
|Maruti Grand Vitara (मारुति Grand Vitara)
|Up to ₹1,07,000
|₹10,76,500
|Maruti Jimny (मारुति Jimny)
|Up to ₹51,900
|₹12,31,500
|Maruti Ertiga (मारुति Ertiga)
|Up to ₹46,400
|₹8,80,000
|Maruti XL6 (मारुति XL6)
|Up to ₹52,000
|₹11,52,300
|Maruti Invicto (मारुति Invicto)
|Up to ₹61,700
|₹24,97,400
|Maruti Eeco (मारुति Eeco)
|Up to ₹68,000
|₹5,18,100
|Maruti Super Carry (मारुति Super Carry)
|Up to ₹52,100
|₹5,06,100