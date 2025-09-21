Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Automobile

Maruti Suzuki Cuts Car Prices Following GST Reduction

Maruti Suzuki has announced significant price revisions for its popular car models following the GST reduction. Details of the new prices and savings for each model are available.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Maruti Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (Image: Patrika)

Maruti Cars Price Cut After GST: Maruti Suzuki India has released new prices for all its car models following a recent announcement of GST rate cuts. The government reduced GST rates on several items, including small cars, on 4 September 2025, making most of Maruti Suzuki's popular smaller models more affordable.

Impact of GST Reduction

Under the GST reform, the previous four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) have been reduced to two main slabs (5% and 18%). Essential goods now fall under the 5% GST bracket, while non-essential goods are subject to 18% GST. A new 40% slab has also been introduced for tobacco and luxury items.

The government clarified that small cars, defined as those less than 4 metres in length with petrol engines under 1200 cc and diesel engines under 1500 cc, will attract an 18% GST. Larger or luxury cars exceeding 4 metres in length and with larger engines will be subject to a 40% GST. The same rules apply to hybrid cars, while electric cars will attract a 5% GST.

New Maruti Suzuki Prices

Following the GST reduction, Maruti Suzuki's popular cars are now cheaper. This move will benefit customers and boost sales.

New Victoris SUV Prices

Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV model sits between the Fronx and Grand Vitara. Prices start at ₹10,49,900 for the base model and go up to ₹19,98,900 for the top-spec strong hybrid variant. This car will be available at Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms.






































































































ModelEx-Showroom Price Reduction (₹)Starting Price (₹)
Maruti S-Presso (मारुति S-Presso)Up to ₹1,29,600₹3,49,900
Maruti Alto K10 (मारुति Alto K10)Up to ₹1,07,600₹3,69,900
Maruti Celerio (मारुति Celerio)Up to ₹94,100₹4,69,900
Maruti Wagon-R (मारुति Wagon-R)Up to ₹79,600₹4,98,900
Maruti Ignis (मारुति Ignis)Up to ₹71,300₹5,35,100
Maruti Swift (मारुति Swift)Up to ₹84,600₹5,78,900
Maruti Baleno (मारुति Baleno)Up to ₹86,100₹5,98,900
Maruti Tour S (मारुति Tour S)Up to ₹67,200₹6,23,800
Maruti Dzire (मारुति Dzire)Up to ₹87,700₹6,25,600
Maruti Fronx (मारुति Fronx)Up to ₹1,12,600₹6,84,900
Maruti Brezza (मारुति Brezza)Up to ₹1,12,700₹8,25,900
Maruti Grand Vitara (मारुति Grand Vitara)Up to ₹1,07,000₹10,76,500
Maruti Jimny (मारुति Jimny)Up to ₹51,900₹12,31,500
Maruti Ertiga (मारुति Ertiga)Up to ₹46,400₹8,80,000
Maruti XL6 (मारुति XL6)Up to ₹52,000₹11,52,300
Maruti Invicto (मारुति Invicto)Up to ₹61,700₹24,97,400
Maruti Eeco (मारुति Eeco)Up to ₹68,000₹5,18,100
Maruti Super Carry (मारुति Super Carry)Up to ₹52,100₹5,06,100

Share the news:

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 01:00 pm

English News / Automobile / Maruti Suzuki Cuts Car Prices Following GST Reduction
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.