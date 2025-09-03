Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Maruti Victoris SUV Launched in India with 5-Star Safety Rating and Advanced Features

Maruti Suzuki has launched its new SUV, the Victoris, in India. It has received a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP. The vehicle includes ADAS features, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an all-wheel-drive option. Read the news for details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Maruti Victoris
Maruti Victoris (Image: Patrika)

Maruti Victoris: Maruti Suzuki has launched its new SUV, the Victoris, in the Indian automobile market. The company announced at the launch event that the new SUV achieved a remarkable 5-star safety rating in the BNCAP test. This rating was equally achieved for both adult and child occupant protection.

Maruti Victoris's Safety Performance

The Maruti Victoris scored 31.66 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV received 15.66 out of 16 points, while it achieved a full 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test.

Standard and Advanced Safety Features

This new SUV comes standard with 6 airbags. In addition, it includes features such as ADAS Level 2 technology, disc brakes on all four wheels, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Victoris ADAS Features

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Victoris with advanced ADAS technology to make driving safer and smarter. This includes features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control (with curve speed reduction), lane keep assist, and high beam assist. In addition, the SUV includes important safety features such as rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and lane change alert.

Maruti Victoris Engine Options

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered with two powertrain options. The first is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 103 horsepower and 139 Nm of torque. This is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, a factory-fitted CNG kit option is available, while the automatic version offers an all-wheel drive (AWD) option. The second option is a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine that generates 92.5 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with an e-CVT transmission.




























Engine TypePower (HP)Torque (Nm)Transmission OptionsSpecial Options
1.5L Naturally Aspirated Petrol103 HP139 Nm5-speed Manual, 6-speed AutomaticFactory-fitted CNG, AWD in Automatic Version
1.5L Strong-Hybrid92.5 HP122 Nme-CVT

Competition

Maruti Suzuki's new SUV, the Victoris, has been launched in the mid-size SUV segment. This segment already has several popular vehicles. Therefore, the Victoris will directly compete with powerful SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Honda Elevate, and Tata Harrier.

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 05:40 pm

