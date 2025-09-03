Maruti Victoris SUV Launched in India with 5-Star Safety Rating and Advanced Features

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered with two powertrain options. The first is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 103 horsepower and 139 Nm of torque. This is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, a factory-fitted CNG kit option is available, while the automatic version offers an all-wheel drive (AWD) option. The second option is a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine that generates 92.5 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with an e-CVT transmission.