Maruti Victoris SUV Launched in India with 5-Star Safety Rating and Advanced Features

Maruti Victoris: Maruti Suzuki has launched its new SUV, the Victoris, in the Indian automobile market. The company announced at the launch event that the new SUV achieved a remarkable 5-star safety rating in the BNCAP test. This rating was equally achieved for both adult and child occupant protection.
The Maruti Victoris scored 31.66 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV received 15.66 out of 16 points, while it achieved a full 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test.
This new SUV comes standard with 6 airbags. In addition, it includes features such as ADAS Level 2 technology, disc brakes on all four wheels, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.
Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Victoris with advanced ADAS technology to make driving safer and smarter. This includes features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control (with curve speed reduction), lane keep assist, and high beam assist. In addition, the SUV includes important safety features such as rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and lane change alert.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered with two powertrain options. The first is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 103 horsepower and 139 Nm of torque. This is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, a factory-fitted CNG kit option is available, while the automatic version offers an all-wheel drive (AWD) option. The second option is a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine that generates 92.5 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with an e-CVT transmission.
|Engine Type
|Power (HP)
|Torque (Nm)
|Transmission Options
|Special Options
|1.5L Naturally Aspirated Petrol
|103 HP
|139 Nm
|5-speed Manual, 6-speed Automatic
|Factory-fitted CNG, AWD in Automatic Version
|1.5L Strong-Hybrid
|92.5 HP
|122 Nm
|e-CVT
|–
Maruti Suzuki's new SUV, the Victoris, has been launched in the mid-size SUV segment. This segment already has several popular vehicles. Therefore, the Victoris will directly compete with powerful SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Honda Elevate, and Tata Harrier.