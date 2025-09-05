New GST Benefits on Car Purchases: Save Thousands After This Date

NEW GST Rates: Good news for those planning to buy a new vehicle in India! After much anticipation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for certain categories of cars and two-wheelers. Cars with engine capacity up to 1200cc and less than 4 metres in length will now attract an 18% GST, down from 28%. Similarly, motorcycles and scooters with engine capacity below 350cc will see a 10% reduction in tax rates. However, these changes will not be implemented immediately; the new rates will come into effect from 22 September.