Nissan Unveils New Tekton SUV, Set to Challenge Seltos and Creta; Launch Timeline Revealed

Nissan Tekton (Image-Nissan India)
Nissan Tekton: After a long period of silence in the Indian market, Nissan is now making a comeback with renewed hope. The company has unveiled the design of its new SUV, the Nissan Tekton. This SUV will be positioned above the Magnite in the company's product lineup. Let's find out what this SUV is like, who it will compete with, and when it will be launched in the Indian market.
The design of the Nissan Tekton is inspired by the company's flagship SUV, the Patrol. Its front look is quite robust and modern. The flat bonnet and wide grille, along with the horizontal LED light bar, give it a futuristic look. The prominent ‘TEKTON’ logo embossed in large letters on the bonnet adds a premium feel.
The flared wheel arches and high stance on the side of the vehicle give it the look of a strong SUV. A notable feature is that its rear door handles are placed on the pillar, setting it apart from other SUVs. This design not only looks sporty but also gives it a global SUV appeal.
The rear of the Nissan Tekton is as bold as its front. The design of the LED taillamps is similar to the Patrol SUV, and the wide light bar on the boot gives the SUV a wide and stable look. Overall, its design is such that it will succeed in grabbing attention on the road.
Although Nissan has not yet released images of the Tekton's cabin, it is expected to feature a minimalist dashboard design, a large infotainment screen, and a digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the car may be equipped with connected car technology and premium materials.
The Nissan Tekton is scheduled to be launched in India in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026). This SUV will be a segment above the Nissan Magnite and will compete with popular cars in the market such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris.
Although official information has not been released, it is believed that the Nissan Tekton may offer options for naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and hybrid engines. The company is preparing to introduce it as a fuel-efficient and high-performance SUV.
With the Nissan Tekton, the company aims to strengthen its presence in India once again. After the Magnite, this will be Nissan's most significant offering, which could play a major role for the company in the mid-size SUV segment.
Big NewsView All
Automobile
Trending