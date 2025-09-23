Record Car Sales on First Day of Navratri Following GST Reforms

Hyundai Motor India recorded dealer billings of 11,000 cars on the first day of Navratri, its best performance in the last five years. Its best-selling SUV, Creta, has seen a reduction of up to ₹72,000, while the Tucson SUV offers savings of up to ₹2.40 lakh. Smaller models like Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and Exter are also offering a benefit of ₹70,000 to ₹1.24 lakh.