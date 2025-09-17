Royal Enfield Motorcycle Prices Drop After GST Reduction

Royal Enfield Bikes Price After GST: Royal Enfield has revised the prices of its entire motorcycle range. The new prices, effective from 22 September 2025, have been released following a reduction in GST rates. Customers will benefit from the changes in the 350cc range, while 450cc and 650cc series motorcycles have become more expensive.
Royal Enfield's best-selling 350cc range is now cheaper. Prices in this segment have been reduced by up to ₹20,000. Bikes like the Hunter 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, and Goan Classic now start at ₹1.38 lakh.
While the 350cc bikes have become more affordable, the 450cc and 650cc range has seen price increases of ₹22,000 to ₹30,000. Motorcycles such as the Himalayan 450, Scram, Guerrilla, Classic 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Shotgun 650, Bear 650, and Super Meteor 650 are now more expensive. The top model, the Super Meteor 650, has become approximately ₹30,000 more expensive.
After the price revisions, the Hunter 350 starts at ₹1.37 lakh, while the Super Meteor 650's price ranges from ₹3.98 lakh to ₹4.32 lakh. Similarly, the Classic 350 now starts at ₹1.81 lakh, and the Bullet 350 at ₹1.62 lakh.
While customers buying 350cc bikes have received direct relief, those purchasing 450cc and 650cc premium range bikes will now have to pay more. The company says these changes are a direct result of revisions in GST rates to ensure customers receive the correct benefit.
|Model
|Old Price (Pre-GST)
|New Price (Post-GST)
|Difference (approx.)
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|₹1.49 lakh – ₹1.81 lakh
|₹1.37 lakh – ₹1.66 lakh
|Up to ₹20,000 cheaper
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|₹1.76 lakh – ₹2.20 lakh
|₹1.62 lakh – ₹2.02 lakh
|Up to ₹18,000 cheaper
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|₹1.97 lakh – ₹2.34 lakh
|₹1.81 lakh – ₹2.15 lakh
|Up to ₹19,000 cheaper
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|₹2.08 lakh – ₹2.32 lakh
|₹1.91 lakh – ₹2.13 lakh
|Up to ₹20,000 cheaper
|Royal Enfield Scram
|₹2.08 lakh – ₹2.15 lakh
|₹2.23 lakh – ₹2.30 lakh
|₹15,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|₹3.09 lakh – ₹3.38 lakh
|₹3.32 lakh – ₹3.62 lakh
|₹23,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|₹3.25 lakh – ₹3.52 lakh
|₹3.49 lakh – ₹3.78 lakh
|₹25,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla
|₹2.39 lakh – ₹2.54 lakh
|₹2.56 lakh – ₹2.72 lakh
|₹17,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|₹2.85 lakh – ₹2.98 lakh
|₹3.05 lakh – ₹3.19 lakh
|₹21,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Classic 650
|₹3.36 lakh – ₹3.49 lakh
|₹3.61 lakh – ₹3.75 lakh
|₹25,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
|₹3.67 lakh – ₹3.81 lakh
|₹3.94 lakh – ₹4.08 lakh
|₹27,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|₹3.46 lakh – ₹3.66 lakh
|₹3.71 lakh – ₹3.93 lakh
|₹25,000 more expensive
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|₹3.71 lakh – ₹4.02 lakh
|₹3.98 lakh – ₹4.32 lakh
|₹30,000 more expensive