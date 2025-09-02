Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Seven New Cars Launching in India This September 2025

Several new and updated cars are slated for launch in India during September 2025. These include models such as the Maruti Suzuki Escudo, VinFast VF6, VF7, and the Mahindra Thar facelift, among others. Read the full article for details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Upcoming Cars in September 2025
Thar (Image: Mahindra)

Upcoming Cars in September 2025: The Indian automobile market is set for a flurry of new and updated car launches this September. Following a previous month packed with facelifts and new releases, this month promises another exciting period for car enthusiasts. A range of mid-size SUVs, electric vehicles, facelifted models, and crossovers are slated for launch. Let's explore the upcoming models.

Maruti Escudo SUV

Maruti Suzuki is poised to launch its new mid-size SUV in India on 3 September. It will likely be introduced as the Escudo. This SUV will be positioned above the Grand Vitara and sold through Arena dealerships. It may feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine, potentially with mild-hybrid technology and a CNG option.

Volvo EX30 Electric SUV

The Volvo EX30 will be the company's smallest and most affordable electric SUV in India. Available internationally with two battery options, the Indian market may see a 69kWh battery, a rear-mounted motor, and an approximate WLTP range of 480 km. Volvo is expected to announce the price in the first week of September.

Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7

On 6 September, Vinfast will launch its first Indian electric lineup, the VF 6 and VF 7. The VF 6 is a mid-size EV with a 59.6kWh battery and a front motor. The VF 7 is a crossover model offering a 70.8kWh LFP battery with RWD and AWD options. Both cars will be locally assembled in India, and bookings are already open.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted model of its popular EV, the Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5, in India. It will boast new styling and updated features. The car will have a PMS motor, with RWD and AWD options available. The estimated price is likely to be above ₹50 lakh, placing it in the premium EV segment.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

The new three-door facelift model of the Mahindra Thar will hit the market in the second week of September. It will feature a Thar Roxx-inspired design, a larger touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and ventilated seats. However, no major changes are expected in the powertrain options.

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen will unveil its Basalt X on 5 September. This car will come with cosmetic and feature updates, while the mechanics will remain the same. This model will be the top-spec variant of the Basalt lineup and is expected to be priced similarly to the C3 X.

This September, the Indian auto market will see a plethora of EVs, mid-size SUVs, and facelifted popular models. It promises to be an exciting month full of options for car enthusiasts.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 05:54 pm

English News / Automobile / Seven New Cars Launching in India This September 2025
