Tata Altroz Receives Five-Star Safety Rating from Bharat NCAP

Tata Altroz Safety Rating: Tata Motors' hatchback, the Altroz, achieved a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test in August 2025. This included an assessment of both adult and child occupant protection. The Altroz scored highly in frontal and side impact tests, and also performed exceptionally well in the ISOFIX and CRS tests conducted for child safety. In the Indian market, it competes with cars like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20. Its starting price is just ₹6.89 lakh, making it not only affordable but also one of the safest hatchbacks in the country.