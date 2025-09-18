Tata Altroz Receives Five-Star Safety Rating from Bharat NCAP

Tata Altroz Safety Rating: Tata Motors' hatchback, the Altroz, achieved a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test in August 2025. This included an assessment of both adult and child occupant protection. The Altroz scored highly in frontal and side impact tests, and also performed exceptionally well in the ISOFIX and CRS tests conducted for child safety. In the Indian market, it competes with cars like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20. Its starting price is just ₹6.89 lakh, making it not only affordable but also one of the safest hatchbacks in the country.
The Altroz scored 15.55 out of 16 points in adult occupant protection. The car performed exceptionally well in the frontal offset and side impact tests. It received 14.11 points out of 16 in the side impact test. Its chassis and footwell were found to be strong and stable, ensuring safety during any major accident.
In child occupant protection, the Altroz achieved 44.90 points out of 49. The ISOFIX child seat mounts ensured safety for 18-month-old and 3-year-old children. The car achieved full marks (12/12) in the CRS installation test and 23.90/24 points in the dynamic test.
All variants of the Tata Altroz come with standard safety features.
The 5-star Bharat NCAP rating applies to all variants – petrol, diesel and CNG.
Tata Motors has consistently updated the safety standards of its cars in the Indian market. The crash test results of the Altroz clearly demonstrate that the company prioritised safety standards in this model, encompassing both adult and child safety.
In the Indian market, the Altroz primarily competes in the premium hatchback segment. This segment includes cars such as the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20. The Maruti Baleno has an ex-showroom price ranging from ₹6.74 lakh to ₹9.96 lakh and received a 4-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.
The Hyundai i20, on the other hand, has an ex-showroom price between ₹7.51 lakh and ₹11.35 lakh and, according to Global NCAP, received a 4-star adult safety and 3-star child safety rating. These figures show that the Altroz surpasses its competitors in terms of safety within its segment.
|Car Model
|Adult Safety
|Child Safety
|Overall NCAP Rating (Total NCAP Rating)
|Tata Altroz (2025)
|15.55/16 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|44.90/49 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|5-star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Maruti Baleno (2025)
|24.04/32 ⭐⭐⭐⭐
|34.81/49 ⭐⭐⭐
|4-star ⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Hyundai i20 (2025)
|8.84/17 ⭐⭐⭐
|36.89/49 ⭐⭐⭐
|3-star ⭐⭐⭐