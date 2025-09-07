Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tata Motors Cars Cheaper After GST Reform: Nexon Price Reduced by Up to Rs 1.55 Lakh

Tata Motors cars have become more affordable following the GST reforms. Savings of up to ₹1.55 lakh are available on models including the Nexon, Punch, Curvv, and Altroz. See the savings on all Tata cars here.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

(Image Source: Tata Motors)

Tata Cars Price After GST Discount: India's leading automobile company, Tata Motors, has announced a significant price reduction on its passenger vehicles. This change will come into effect from 22 September 2025, directly benefiting customers. The company has decided to pass on the full benefit of the recently implemented GST rate cut to its customers.

This move has been made especially ahead of the festive season when car demand is at its peak. This announcement from Tata Motors has brought significant relief to customers, as popular cars and SUVs from the brand have become considerably cheaper.

How Much Will You Save?

The price reduction varies depending on the model and variant. The company has stated that savings of ₹65,000 to ₹1.55 Lakh can be achieved on Tata cars and SUVs.











































ModelPrice Reduction (Up to ₹)
TiagoUp to ₹75,000
TigorUp to ₹80,000
AltrozUp to ₹1,10,000
PunchUp to ₹85,000
NexonUp to ₹1,55,000
CurvvUp to ₹65,000
HarrierUp to ₹1,40,000
SafariUp to ₹1,45,000

07 Sept 2025 05:23 pm

