Tesla Opens First Showroom in India, to Sell Two Models

The Tesla Model Y is listed on the company's official website for India. Its starting price is ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). This electric SUV will be available in two variants: Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range. Bookings are currently open for Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. The on-road price for the RWD variant in Mumbai reaches ₹61.07 lakh, including ₹2.92 lakh in GST. The on-road price for the Long Range variant is ₹69.15 lakh, including ₹3.30 lakh in GST. An additional ₹6 lakh will be required for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature.