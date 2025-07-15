Tesla Opens First Showroom in India, to Sell Two Models

American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has officially entered the Indian market. The company inaugurated its first showroom in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, attended the event and invited Tesla to begin production in India. Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that the Maharashtra government is working on a robust policy for electric vehicle manufacturing and charging infrastructure. He also highlighted the state government's encouragement of research and development alongside manufacturing, expressing hope that Tesla would take steps in this direction in the future.
The Tesla Model Y is listed on the company's official website for India. Its starting price is ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). This electric SUV will be available in two variants: Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range. Bookings are currently open for Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. The on-road price for the RWD variant in Mumbai reaches ₹61.07 lakh, including ₹2.92 lakh in GST. The on-road price for the Long Range variant is ₹69.15 lakh, including ₹3.30 lakh in GST. An additional ₹6 lakh will be required for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature.
The Model Y's rear-wheel-drive version offers two battery options: 60 kWh and 75 kWh. It features an electric motor generating up to 295 horsepower. With the 60 kWh battery, the car's range is approximately 500 km (WLTP certified), while the Long Range version can travel 622 km on a single charge. The company claims the RWD model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range version achieves this in 5.6 seconds.
The Tesla Model Y's battery can be charged via a Supercharger to provide a range of 238 to 267 km in just 15 minutes. The car also boasts several features, listed below:
Premium features include:
15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
8-inch screen for rear passengers
Power-adjustable seats and steering column
Dual-zone climate control
Fixed glass roof
19-inch Crossflow wheels
Power rear liftgate
The Tesla Model Y will be available in seven different colours and two interior models.
The Tesla Model Y is priced at $44,990 (approximately ₹38.63 lakh) in the US, ¥263,500 (approximately ₹31.57 lakh) in China, and €45,970 (approximately ₹46.09 lakh) in Germany. In contrast, its starting price in India is approximately ₹60 lakh. This difference is primarily due to import duties, taxes, and the lack of local production.