Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Automobile

Tesla Recalls 63,000 Cybertrucks Over Faulty Lights

According to Tesla, this flaw was discovered during its internal investigation when photometric tests found the light's brightness to exceed the set standard. However, no accidents or injuries have been reported due to this issue so far.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck (Image-Company Official)

Tesla is constantly in the news regarding its vehicles. According to the latest update, American electric car manufacturer Tesla announced on Thursday that it is recalling 63,619 Cybertrucks. The company stated that a technical issue has been found in the software of these vehicles, causing the front parking lights to become excessively bright. This illumination could affect the vision of drivers of oncoming vehicles.

Tesla has said that an over-the-air (OTA) software update has been released to fix this problem, which will be available to customers free of charge. This update will apply to Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and October 11, 2025.

Previous Recalls

According to Tesla, this defect came to light during its internal investigation when photometric tests found the light's brightness to be above the set standard. However, no accidents or injuries have been reported due to this issue so far. The day before this, Tesla had also recalled 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The company stated that a potential defect in a part of the battery pack could disrupt the vehicles' power, increasing the risk of an accident.

US Agency Investigation Underway

Recently, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has also launched an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles. All these vehicles are equipped with the company's Full Self-Driving system. The agency took this step after receiving reports of over 50 traffic safety violations and several accidents.

In the third quarter, Tesla recorded record sales, but its profits declined. Rising costs have put pressure on operations, while CEO Elon Musk's focus appears to be shifting away from the core vehicle business towards other projects.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 04:23 pm

English News / Automobile / Tesla Recalls 63,000 Cybertrucks Over Faulty Lights

Big News

View All

Automobile

Trending

Bluetooth Helmets Offer Calling and Music Enjoyment during ride

Bluetooth Helmet
Automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spotted During Testing, Know What New Changes to Expect

Mahindra Scorpio N
Automobile

Upcoming Cars in India: New 7-Seater Cars Arriving by 2026, Great Options for Families

Upcoming Cars in India 2026
Automobile

Citroen Basalt Achieves Zero Stars in Latin NCAP Crash Test

Citroen Basalt Safety Latin NCAP
Automobile

Diwali Car Discounts: Tata, Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault Offer Up to ₹7 Lakh Savings

Diwali Car Offers 2025
Automobile
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.