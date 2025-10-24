Tesla Recalls 63,000 Cybertrucks Over Faulty Lights

Tesla Cybertruck (Image-Company Official)
Tesla is constantly in the news regarding its vehicles. According to the latest update, American electric car manufacturer Tesla announced on Thursday that it is recalling 63,619 Cybertrucks. The company stated that a technical issue has been found in the software of these vehicles, causing the front parking lights to become excessively bright. This illumination could affect the vision of drivers of oncoming vehicles.
Tesla has said that an over-the-air (OTA) software update has been released to fix this problem, which will be available to customers free of charge. This update will apply to Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and October 11, 2025.
According to Tesla, this defect came to light during its internal investigation when photometric tests found the light's brightness to be above the set standard. However, no accidents or injuries have been reported due to this issue so far. The day before this, Tesla had also recalled 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The company stated that a potential defect in a part of the battery pack could disrupt the vehicles' power, increasing the risk of an accident.
Recently, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has also launched an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles. All these vehicles are equipped with the company's Full Self-Driving system. The agency took this step after receiving reports of over 50 traffic safety violations and several accidents.
In the third quarter, Tesla recorded record sales, but its profits declined. Rising costs have put pressure on operations, while CEO Elon Musk's focus appears to be shifting away from the core vehicle business towards other projects.
