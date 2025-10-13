Top Five 125cc Bikes Ideal for Commuters, Now Even Cheaper After GST Cut

Best 125cc Bikes in India 2025 (Image: Bajaj Auto and Other Brand Official Websites)
Best 125cc Bikes in India 2025: If you are looking for a bike for your daily office commute that offers excellent mileage, is affordable to maintain, and provides a comfortable ride, then the 125cc segment is perfect for you. Following the recent GST reduction, the prices of several popular bikes in this category have dropped, making them even more affordable. Let's explore the top five 125cc bikes in the country that are excellent options for daily commuting.
The TVS Raider 125 is a favourite among youngsters and daily office-goers. Its sporty design and performance set it apart from other bikes. It is equipped with a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 11.2 bhp of power and 11.2 Nm of torque. This bike can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.8 seconds and delivers a mileage of approximately 71 km per litre. After the GST cut, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹80,500. It features a Bluetooth digital console, LED headlamp, and three riding modes (Power, Eco, Rain), making it the most advanced bike in its segment.
The Honda SP 125 is known for its refined performance and reliable engine. It features a 123.94cc fuel-injected engine that produces 10.7 bhp of power and 10.9 Nm of torque. This bike comes with a 5-speed gearbox, ensuring a very smooth ride. Its claimed mileage is up to 65 km/litre, and the price starts from ₹85,564 (ex-showroom). Features include an LED headlight, digital console, idling stop system, and a combined braking system (CBS). This bike is ideal for those who want a long-lasting and low-maintenance vehicle.
The Hero Xtreme 125R is for riders who desire power along with a sporty design. This bike comes with a 125cc BS6 engine that generates 11.5 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. Its mileage is around 66 km/litre. The ex-showroom price is ₹91,116. In terms of features, it includes LED lighting, a digital-analogue speedometer, and single-channel ABS. Due to Hero's wide service network, its maintenance cost is also very low.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is for those who seek a balance of style and performance. It is powered by a 124.45cc DTS-i engine that produces 11.8 bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque. Its mileage is approximately 60 km/litre. The ex-showroom price of this bike is ₹92,182. It is considered the smallest yet very powerful bike in the Pulsar series, offering a stable riding experience on both city streets and highways.
Last but a reliable option on the list is the Hero Super Splendor XTEC. This bike has been a preferred choice for daily riders for a long time. It is equipped with a 124.7cc engine that delivers 10.7 bhp of power and 10.6 Nm of torque. Its mileage is around 70 km/litre, making it perfect for office commuters. After the GST cut, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹81,998. Features include i3S technology (intelligent engine stop-start), LED headlamp, digital console, and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.
|Sr. No.
|Bike Name
|Engine Capacity
|Power / Torque
|Mileage (km/l.)
|Ex-Showroom Price (₹)
|1
|TVS Raider 125
|124.8cc
|11.2 bhp / 11.2 Nm
|71
|80,500
|2
|Honda SP 125
|123.94cc
|10.7 bhp / 10.9 Nm
|65
|85,564
|3
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|125cc
|11.5 bhp / 10.5 Nm
|66
|91,116
|4
|Bajaj Pulsar NS125
|124.45cc
|11.8 bhp / 11 Nm
|60
|92,182
|5
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|124.7cc
|10.7 bhp / 10.6 Nm
|70
|81,998
