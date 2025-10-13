Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Automobile

Top Five 125cc Bikes Ideal for Commuters, Now Even Cheaper After GST Cut

If you are also planning to buy a new 125cc bike and your budget is up to 1 lakh, then here are five options that come with better mileage and low maintenance cost, from which you can choose one.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Best 125cc Bikes in India 2025

Best 125cc Bikes in India 2025 (Image: Bajaj Auto and Other Brand Official Websites)

Best 125cc Bikes in India 2025: If you are looking for a bike for your daily office commute that offers excellent mileage, is affordable to maintain, and provides a comfortable ride, then the 125cc segment is perfect for you. Following the recent GST reduction, the prices of several popular bikes in this category have dropped, making them even more affordable. Let's explore the top five 125cc bikes in the country that are excellent options for daily commuting.

TVS Raider 125

The TVS Raider 125 is a favourite among youngsters and daily office-goers. Its sporty design and performance set it apart from other bikes. It is equipped with a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 11.2 bhp of power and 11.2 Nm of torque. This bike can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.8 seconds and delivers a mileage of approximately 71 km per litre. After the GST cut, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹80,500. It features a Bluetooth digital console, LED headlamp, and three riding modes (Power, Eco, Rain), making it the most advanced bike in its segment.

Honda SP 125

The Honda SP 125 is known for its refined performance and reliable engine. It features a 123.94cc fuel-injected engine that produces 10.7 bhp of power and 10.9 Nm of torque. This bike comes with a 5-speed gearbox, ensuring a very smooth ride. Its claimed mileage is up to 65 km/litre, and the price starts from ₹85,564 (ex-showroom). Features include an LED headlight, digital console, idling stop system, and a combined braking system (CBS). This bike is ideal for those who want a long-lasting and low-maintenance vehicle.

Hero Xtreme 125R

The Hero Xtreme 125R is for riders who desire power along with a sporty design. This bike comes with a 125cc BS6 engine that generates 11.5 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. Its mileage is around 66 km/litre. The ex-showroom price is ₹91,116. In terms of features, it includes LED lighting, a digital-analogue speedometer, and single-channel ABS. Due to Hero's wide service network, its maintenance cost is also very low.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is for those who seek a balance of style and performance. It is powered by a 124.45cc DTS-i engine that produces 11.8 bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque. Its mileage is approximately 60 km/litre. The ex-showroom price of this bike is ₹92,182. It is considered the smallest yet very powerful bike in the Pulsar series, offering a stable riding experience on both city streets and highways.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Last but a reliable option on the list is the Hero Super Splendor XTEC. This bike has been a preferred choice for daily riders for a long time. It is equipped with a 124.7cc engine that delivers 10.7 bhp of power and 10.6 Nm of torque. Its mileage is around 70 km/litre, making it perfect for office commuters. After the GST cut, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹81,998. Features include i3S technology (intelligent engine stop-start), LED headlamp, digital console, and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.























































Sr. No.Bike NameEngine CapacityPower / TorqueMileage (km/l.)Ex-Showroom Price (₹)
1TVS Raider 125124.8cc11.2 bhp / 11.2 Nm7180,500
2Honda SP 125123.94cc10.7 bhp / 10.9 Nm6585,564
3Hero Xtreme 125R125cc11.5 bhp / 10.5 Nm6691,116
4Bajaj Pulsar NS125124.45cc11.8 bhp / 11 Nm6092,182
5Hero Super Splendor XTEC124.7cc10.7 bhp / 10.6 Nm7081,998

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 05:56 pm

English News / Automobile / Top Five 125cc Bikes Ideal for Commuters, Now Even Cheaper After GST Cut

Automobile

