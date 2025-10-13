Top Five 125cc Bikes Ideal for Commuters, Now Even Cheaper After GST Cut

The TVS Raider 125 is a favourite among youngsters and daily office-goers. Its sporty design and performance set it apart from other bikes. It is equipped with a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 11.2 bhp of power and 11.2 Nm of torque. This bike can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.8 seconds and delivers a mileage of approximately 71 km per litre. After the GST cut, its ex-showroom price starts from ₹80,500. It features a Bluetooth digital console, LED headlamp, and three riding modes (Power, Eco, Rain), making it the most advanced bike in its segment.